Brahmarettes advance to the regional semifinals with New Waverly win

Aided by a handful of errors, timely hitting and seven strong innings from junior Lexie Warncke, the East Bernard Brahmarettes dispatched the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs 9-3 at Waller High School Saturday evening.
The Brahmarettes beat the Lady Bulldogs two games to none, earning their second straight trip to the 3A Region III Semi-Finals.
"It's super exciting," East Bernard senior Jolie Peloquin said. "We played really hard for both games and we came out with the dub."
New Waverly had no answer for the Brahmarettes bats, with East Bernard putting traffic on the basepaths in every inning.
"The girls' energy was working (in the series)," East Bernard coach Christine Sheets said. "When these girls have a ton of energy when they're batting, it's what always makes it fun and gives us an edge."
The Lady Bulldogs grabbed the lead early with a solo home run from University of Louisiana Lafayette commit, senior Cecilia Vasquez, one of her two home runs in the game.
Trailing 1-0, the Brahmarettes went to work in the bottom half of the inning. East Bernard senior Morgan Gasch grabbed her first of a team-high three hits on a single to left.
Gasch was driven in on a double from junior Bailey Leopold tying the game. East Bernard followed with a ground out, moving Leopold to third base. New Waverly induced another groundout to sophomore Megan Gasch, but she drove in Leopold to give the Brahmarettes a lead they wouldn't give up.
Warncke had a quick 12-pitch inning, striking out three straight Lady Bulldogs to give the ball right back to the offense.
New Waverly started the bottom of the second inning getting two quick East Bernard strikeouts. The Lady Bulldogs nearly got out of the inning unscathed. East Bernard senior Kynlee Hall on a 3-2 count, took a ball for a walk, keeping the inning alive. Hall stole second base and took third on a throwing error. Morgan hit a laser to shortstop for a hit scoring Hall. Leopold drove in Morgan again, with another extra-base hit, a triple to make 4-1.
The Lady Bulldogs rallied back with a two-run homer from Vasquez tightening the game to 4-3 in the top of the third.
East Bernard again answered New Waverly's scores with a three-run inning in the bottom half of the inning.
With the large lead, Warncke locked down the New Waverly bats, holding them to two base runners over the final four innings.
The Brahmarette batters Morgan, Leopold, Warncke and Peloquin all had at least two hits in the finale.
"We started swinging our bats earlier than normal. We played clean defense and we had the bats going (this series)," Peloquin said.
East Bernard in the fourth round will meet Franklin in a best of three series in Navasota.
Franklin is 32-3 on the season, and went two rounds deep in the playoffs last year.
Franklin sophomore Reese Cottrell has thrown 48 innings in the playoffs to go with a 1.75 ERA and 41 strikeouts, she's also hit two home runs. In their last series with West High School, Tarleton commit, senior shortstop Kaylin Ortner had five hits and four RBIs.
East Bernard 11, New Waverly 1
The East Bernard softball team opened the Region III-3A quarterfinals with a blowout 11-1 win over New Waverly Thursday at Waller High School.
The Brahmarettes followed a similar formula for success, Lexie Warncke allowed one run over seven innings and the offense collected four extra-base hits to pull away late.
East Bernard got the scoring started in the fourth inning with New Waverly committing four straight errors, which allowed East Bernard to score three runs without a hit.
The Brahmarettes added an insurance run in the fifth inning. New Waverly continued to struggle with errors and two more miscues allowed Bailey Leopoldo to plate a run from a groundout to shortstop.
East Bernard led 5-0 after five innings.
New Waverly earned its only run in the sixth inning after two walks, a double steal and a passed ball.
East Bernard answered the run by sending 10 batters to the plate in the seventh inning. Kynlee Hall opened the frame with a triple, and Leopoldo followed with another three-bagger to make it 6-1.
New Waverly recorded two more errors to help make it 8-1 East Bernard.
Jolie Peloquin ripped a double to left field to score another run, and she scored on another New Waverly error.
Kaki Seay closed out the rally with an RBI double to make it 11-1.
Warncke finished off the win with a 1-2-3 inning for East Bernard. The Brahmarettes’ allowed one earned run on one hit over seven innings, striking out 10 and walking three.
All four of East Bernard’s hits on Thursday night went for extra bases.
New Waverly finished with 13 errors to East Bernard’s two.
Leopoldo, Warncke, Megan Gasch and Hall all scored two runs.
The East Bernard-New Waverly series will have concluded on Saturday in Waller. Game two will start at 6 p.m., and game three (if necessary) will start 30 minutes after the concussion of game two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.