Bohdan Zietz

With less than three weeks to go in the regular season, many boys’ basketball teams are giving the final push for a district title or securing a playoff berth.

The four teams with the best win-loss records within their respective districts will qualify.

DISTRICT 20-5A

Fort Bend Marshall seems to be the favorite to clinch its second-straight district title and first District 20-5A crown with an undefeated 7-0 mark.

The Buffalos have not been defeated in a district game since Jan. 22, 2021, and do not look like they are slowing down with a 24-3 overall record.

The rest of the field remains wide open, with the surprising Fulshear Chargers in the No. 2 spot at 6-1.

The Chargers have seen a remarkable transformation in Head Coach Jeremy Cunningham’s second season.

