Bohdan Zietz

With less than three weeks to go in the regular season, many boys’ basketball teams are giving the final push for a district title or securing a playoff berth.
The four teams with the best win-loss records within their respective districts will qualify.
Fort Bend Marshall seems to be the favorite to clinch its second-straight district title and first District 20-5A crown with an undefeated 7-0 mark.
The Buffalos have not been defeated in a district game since Jan. 22, 2021, and do not look like they are slowing down with a 24-3 overall record.
The rest of the field remains wide open, with the surprising Fulshear Chargers in the No. 2 spot at 6-1.
The Chargers have seen a remarkable transformation in Head Coach Jeremy Cunningham’s second season.
After going 4-12 in the district last season, Fulshear could be on its way to breaking its single-season district record of nine wins.
Dylan Garner and Toby Princewill were the catalysts in the rebuild of the Chargers.
The Chargers’ only blemish in the district was a 73-51 loss to top-ranked Marshall.
Fulshear has already beaten the rest of the district members at least once, so assuming the Chargers stay consistent, a playoff spot will be waiting.
The Chargers still have tough matchups lined up with Foster on Feb. 7 and Marshall on Feb. 14.
While it hasn’t always been the prettiest, the Foster Falcons are winners of four of their last five games and hold third seed at 5-2.
Senior Jace Jones has jumped into a leadership position and has become the Falcons’ leading scorer with 13.3 points per game.
Jones also is the lead rebounder and stealer.
The Falcons secured major wins on Jan. 6 and Jan. 10 with an overtime victory against Kempner and a 16-point decision against Terry.
Foster still has big games with Fulshear and Kempner later in the season and losses could be detrimental.
The overall record of 7-21 may seem like a doomsday situation, but the Terry Rangers remain just one game behind the district’s No. 4 seed Kempner.
The 3-4 Rangers have defeated the lesser teams in the district but have had trouble against the top half of the district.
Encouraging signs of a strong end to the regular season are the competitive losses against Fulshear on Dec. 20 and Kempner on Jan. 20.
Terry will rematch them later in the season and wins would keep the Rangers’ hopes alive.
Terry has not been in postseason play since the 2017-18 season.
The Rangers feature a pair of great shooters, Sean Thompson and Daylen Morales, who are hard to stop when in a rhythm.
Lamar Consolidated and Randle are likely playing their final games of the season, with both teams struggling.
Randle features the worst-scoring offense in the district in its inaugural season, while Lamar’s defense allows the most points per game in District 20-5A.
Although on the losing side of many close battles within District 25-4A, the Needville Blue Jays have a fighting chance at a playoff berth this season.
The Jays sit in the No. 5 seed at 2-4.
Bellville is in the No. 4 spot at 2-4 but has the current tiebreaker because of its win over the Jays earlier in the season.
Regardless of the outcomes, Needville’s turnaround this season has been impressive.
After winning just two district games in two seasons, the Jays are in a good position despite the constant heartache.
Needville has pushed nearly every rival, being outscored just 324-316.
The Jays were outscored 770-461 in their 0-12 district mark last season.
Juniors Caden Slater and Austin Anderson’s giant leaps from last season play a vital part in the team’s improvement.
Slater is the leading scorer with 11.8 points per district game, while Anderson hauls in seven rebounds per contest.
Head Coach Patrick Oliver is proud of the growth of his young Blue Jays from year to year in the offseason.
“They have put in the work,” Oliver said. “A lot of kids practiced hard during the summer to improve their game and it shows every game. Not necessarily finding ways to win the district games, but they have improved and we will continue to improve. We got to make more plays and get this thing turned around and I think we can do that.”
With rematches still set against El Campo, Royal, Bellville and Navasota, if the Jays can pull through with victories, chances are high that Needville can clinch a playoff berth.
The Travis Tigers are in a prime position to return to the playoffs at 7-3 in District 20-6A.
The postseason regular has qualified each season since the 2010-11 campaign.
The Tigers currently are in the No. 2 spot, three games behind 9-0 Hightower.
However, Travis lost both matchups with Elkins on Dec. 6 and Jan 20.
Elkins is in the third seed at 6-4, so one loss would mean the Knights leapfrog the Tigers due to the tiebreaker.
Travis does hold victories over Bush and Clements, which are in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Meanwhile, George Ranch just secured its first district win in 20 games.
The Longhorns will likely miss the playoffs for the third-consecutive season.
