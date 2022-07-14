Blue wave headed to state: Texas East tournament fields set for games in Tyler and El Campo

District 36 will be surfing into the Texas East state tournaments on a blue wave.
Lamar Blue and Needville will represent the district in El Campo and Tyler this weekend.
Needville 11U Baseball
Needville Little League already has one state championship in hand; 50/70 Intermediate and the League have the chance to collect two more in 11U baseball and major (12U) softball.
The Needville 11U Baseball All-Stars return to the Rose Capital West Little League fields in Tyler after winning the 10U bracket last year.
Last year’s 10U group was the leader in the clubhouse entering the final day of the Texas East tournament. Needville lost back-to-back games to Bellaire (5-0, 5-2) to finish second at state.
Needville returns to Tyler seeking to complete a rewrite of last year’s story.
The future Blue Jays will get their chance to battle Bellaire once again.
The final four teams in the 11U tournament are the Section 4 champion Needville, section 1 champion Washington County, Section 2 champion Bridge City and Section 3 champion Bellaire.
The double-elimination tournament will begin Saturday, July 16, with Needville opening up against Bridge City at 5 p.m.
The other opening round game will feature Bellaire and Washington County at 8 p.m.
All four teams will play again on Sunday.
The opening-round losers will play at 5 p.m., with the loser of that game eliminated from the tournament. The winners will play each other at 8 p.m.
The winners’ bracket will continue on Tuesday at 5 p.m. with a second game minutes after if all but one team has been eliminated with two losses.
The losers’ bracket will play on Monday before the finals on Tuesday.
The Needville 11U team comes into the tournament with a perfect 6-0 record and a District 36 and Texas East Section 4 title.
The junior Jays have outscored opponents 62-3 over those six games. Only one game was not ended by run rule.
Needville seeks its fourth state title overall and the League’s first title in the 11U division.
Needville Major Softball
The Needville Major Softball team has been equally dominant heading into the state tournament.
The Section 4 champion Needville will be joined by Section 1 champion Columbus, Section 2 champion Silsbee and Section 3 champion East End.
The double-elimination tournament will begin on Friday at El Campo Little League’s Zlotnick Park at Legacy Fields.
Needville will be in the second game, playing against Silsbee at 8 p.m.
The first game will feature Columbus and East End at 6 p.m.
The opening-round losers will play at 5 p.m., with the loser of that game eliminated from the tournament. The winners will play each other at 8 p.m.
All four teams will play again on Saturday.
The opening-round losers will play at 5 p.m. on with the loser of that game eliminated from the tournament. The winners will play each other at 7:30 p.m.
The winners’ bracket will continue on Monday at 6 p.m. with a second game 30 minutes after if all but one team has been eliminated with two losses.
The losers’ bracket will play on Sunday before the finals on Tuesday.
The Needville Major All-Stars are 3-0 after an uncontested District 36 title. The future Lady Jays defeated Van Vleck and New Braunfels by a total margin of 44-2.
Needville seeks its third state title in 2022. The League last won a Texas East title in 2006 in the junior division.
Lamar Blue 10U Baseball
Lamar Blue will play in the Texas East 10U Baseball tournament.
The final four teams in the 10U tournament are the Section 4 champion Lamar, Section 1 champion Washington County, Section 2 champion Bridge City and Section 3 champion NASA.
The double-elimination tournament will begin Saturday, July 16, with Lamar Blue opening up against Bridge City at 5 p.m.
The other opening round game will feature NASA and Washington County at 8 p.m.
All four teams will play again on Sunday.
The opening-round losers will play at 5 p.m. on with the loser of that game eliminated from the tournament. The winners will play each other at 8 p.m.
The winners’ bracket will continue on Tuesday at 5 p.m. with a second game 30 minutes after if all but one team has been eliminated with two losses.
The losers’ bracket will play on Monday before the finals on Tuesday.
Lamar Blue has outscored opponents 97-19 over eight games between District 36 area, District 36 champion and Texas East Section 4 play.
Lamar Little League seeks its sixth 10U state title, the League most recently winning a 10U state title in 2011. Lamar has won 14 state titles since Texas East’s inception in 1957.
