Blue Jays host annual Leroy Miksch Memorial Tournament

The Needville High School basketball gyms will be busy this week with the annual Leroy Miksch Memorial Tournament. The boys' basketball tournament will feature 16 teams ranging from public schools in Class 6A to 3A and the private ranks.
The teams include host Needville, Alvin, Angleton, Baytown Lee, Beeville, Brazoswood, Caney Creek, Episcopal, Kempner, Kinkaid, Northbrook, Spring Woods, Sweeny, Van Vleck, Wharton and Willowridge.
The games will take place in Needville’s main gym and secondary gym on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The following is the tournament schedule:
Thursday, Dec. 2
2:30 p.m. - Needville vs. Baytown Lee (Main), Willowridge vs. Sweeny (Secondary).
4 p.m. - Alvin vs. Spring Woods (Main), Wharton vs. Beeville (Secondary).
5:30 p.m. - Needville-Lee winner vs. Willowridge-Sweeny winner (Main), Needville-Lee loser vs. Willowridge-Sweeny loser (secondary).
7 p.m. - Alvin-Spring Woods Winner vs. Wharton-Beeville Winner (Main), Alvin-Spring Woods Loser vs. Wharton-Beeville Loser (Secondary).
Friday, Dec. 3
2:30 p.m. - Angleton vs. Caney Creek (Main), Episcopal vs. Brazoswood (Secondary).
4 p.m. - Northbrook vs. Kinkaid (Main), Van Vleck- Kempner (Secondary).
5:30 p.m. - Angleton-Caney Creek Winner vs. Episcopal-Brazoswood Winner (Main), Angleton-Caney Creek Loser vs. Episcopal-Brazoswood Loser (Secondary).
7 p.m. - Northbrook-Kinkaid Winner vs. Van Vleck vs. Kempner Winner (Main), Northbrook-Kinkaid Loser vs. Van Vleck vs. Kempner Loser (Secondary).
Saturday, Dec. 4
Consolation games will be played at 8 a.m, 9:20 a.m., noon, 2:40 p.m. and the Consolation championship game will be played at 4 p.m.
The championship bracket games will be played at 10:40 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m. for the fifth-place game, 6:30 p.m for the 3rd place and 8 p.m. for the championship final.
