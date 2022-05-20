Blue Jays have to reset after 12-0 loss to Sinton

SWEENY — The Needville Blue Jays will have to quickly flush Thursday's 12-0 loss from their memories. Sinton took game one of the Region IV-4A quarterfinals at Sweeny High School in five innings.
The No. 1-ranked Pirates did everything right at Bulldog Field, and nothing went Needville's way.
"The good thing about baseball is you always have tomorrow," Needville head baseball coach Elliott Babcock said. "You always have the next pitch, the next out and the next day.
"We talked about going back and resetting.
"Sinton hit the ball all over the ballpark, and we didn't swing it that great. We have to go back and reset."
Sinton got to the Blue Jays' starting pitcher Kody Gibbs in the first inning after loading the bases with a double, walk and a hit-by-pitch.
A walk scored the first run before a sacrifice fly made it 2-0.
Gibbs limited the damage with a ground ball to second and stranded two runners in scoring position.
Needville's Cole Todd led off with a walk before being erased by a double play.
Sinton got its second double in the second frame, but Gibbs kept the Pirates off the board with back-to-back strikeouts.
Coy Pierce collected a one-out single to center before he was called out attempting to steal second on a tight decision by the umpire.
Sinton extended their lead to 3-0 in the third inning with the Pirates' third double.
The extra-base hits for Sinton continued in the fourth inning with two home runs. A two-run blast by Blake Mitchell and Rene Galvan's three-run home run put the Pirates up 8-0.
After the top of the fifth inning, the game was entirely out of reach.
The first three Sinton batters reached safely against Gibbs, and Jon Lowe entered the game to pitch with the bases loaded. A sacrifice fly made it 9-0 before a home run by Rylan Galvan extended the lead to 12-0.
The Blue Jays continued to battle. Bo Spitowski collected a lead-off single before the next three batters were retired.
For Needville, Gibbs gave up eight earned runs on eight hits over four innings, striking out three and walking four. Lowe allowed one earned run on one hit and struck out one.
For Sinton, Jaque Stewart scattered two hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking one. Rene Galvan, Rylan Galvan and
Mitchell combined for 10 RBIs.
Needville will play Game 2 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi on Saturday. If necessary, Game 3 will start 30 minutes after Game 2.
Needville will hold its graduation on Friday, and the baseball team will travel to Corpus Christi following commencement and stay overnight in preparation for the game.
