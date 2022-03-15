Blue Jays' Gibbs, Todd overpower Stafford in district opener

NEEDVILLE — The Needville baseball team started District 25-4A play on Monday night at Blue Jay Field with a bang.
The Blue Jays scored nine runs in the first inning en route to a 13-2 win over Stafford.
“It’s always good to be heading in the right direction after the first game of district,” Needville head coach Elliott Babcock said. “I thought the guys swung the bat well and played really aggressive. Good things overall.”
Koby Gibbs did a little bit of everything for Needville, allowing one earned run over four innings on the mound while striking out nine, and he hit a home run.
Before Gibbs’ efforts, Stafford scored first.
Ashton Hoskins led off the game with a walk. He stole second, moved to third on a ground ball and scored on a wild pitch.
Needville answered with the first six batters reaching safely in the bottom of the first inning.
Cole Todd and Jess Lollar led off with a pair of doubles. Bryce Nrider reached on a fielder’s choice.
Bo Spitowski and Cade Meuth followed with singles to make it 5-1. Ryan Rodriguez, Camden Babcock and Todd continued the hit train to make it 8-1.
Todd made it 9-1 by racing home with three Blue Jays attempting to steal bases, but the rally ended with Pierce caught at third base.
Lollar picked off a runner at first base in the top of the second inning, and Gibbs struck out the two other batters.
Gibbs made the score 12-1 with a three-run home run that sailed over the left-center field wall.
Hoskins continued to spark the Spartans’ offense in the third inning; he led off the frame with a walk. Hoskins stole second, and Angel Ponce plated him with a single to center field.
Todd beat out a throw to third base to earn a triple to open the frame in the bottom of the third inning. Nirider scored the run with a sacrifice fly.
Gibbs worked around two walks in the fourth to keep the score at 13-2, and Needville went down in order in the fourth inning.
Jon Lowe entered the game in the fifth inning to close, and he retired the first batter he faced before allowing the next two batters to reach base.
The game ended with Todd earning a double play with a fly ball and outfield assist to catch the runner on second off base.
Todd was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, three stolen bases, a double, a triple and an RBI.
Needville (11-4, 1-0) will play at Columbia on Wednesday, while Stafford (3-11, 0-1) will host La Marque. Both games will start at noon.
“We have to build off of this by throwing strikes and playing good defense,” Babcock said. “We didn’t throw the ball around too much other than that one play at the end.
“We have to stick to the fundamentals and keep rolling.”
(0) comments
