Benge bats

WACO — Seemingly out of sorts because of the 100 plus temperature, or just not having a good day, the Little League Texas East (Needville) 12U All-stars just kept playing and eventually pulled out a come from behind 5-2 win against Texas West (Midland) on a baking hot Friday afternoon.
Playing in the Southwest Regional at Marvin Norcross Stadium, Texas East (2-0) stayed in the winner’s bracket to go up against Louisiana (2-0) at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon on ESPN.
It was a slow start for Texas East starting pitcher, Jayson Arispe, but also the throwing of Texas West’s Max Martinez kept Needville’s bats at bay for the first 3 1/2 innings as he sat down nine of 10 batters including nine in a row.
“It’s what we’ve talked about with the kids, staying in the fight,” Texas East manager Andy McRae said. “Because we did get knocked down, but we got back up and that kid was good since he was throwing a slider that was real good. But we just kept fighting and we didn’t give up since it is a six inning game. It didn’t end after two or three innings, so we just kept going up there and eventually we punched back.”
And it started with that break they needed in the bottom of the fourth as leadoff batter, Cade Hammonds watched a third strike go by him. But the ball got away from the catcher and he reached first base. With two outs and Jagger McRae at first base after Hammonds was forced out at second base, Texas East kept coming. A wild pitch by Martinez got Jagger McRae to second and was followed up by a single from Easton Benge to left field leaving runners on the corners.
A wild play followed with DJ Jablonski getting a hold of a 1-0 count to center field to cut the deficit in half, 2-1. But on the same play the Texas West third baseman made an errant throw to second base with Benge tying up the game, 2-2. Jablonski, on that error made it all the way to third base.
Easton Ondruch then was intentionally walked leaving runners on the corners for Texas East. While at the plate, Colten Georgi then watched Ondruch take off to second base after a pitch and Texas West attempted a play at second with Jablonski scoring giving Texas East the lead for good, 3-2.
