Beaumont United bounces Fulshear from playoffs

HOUSTON — A late rally from Beaumont United doomed the Fulshear Chargers’ playoff run as the Lady Timberwolves eliminated Fulshear, 58-51, Monday night.
An intense and lively atmosphere inside C.E. King High School in Houston made for a rowdy playoff atmosphere.
The game started back and forth in the first quarter with Kimora Lopez handling the majority of the Fulshear offense.
Down by one entering the second quarter, the Chargers remained competitive with Beaumont United until late in the half.
Freshman Campbell Hill did not show her inexperience as she connected on three straight from the three-point line to give the Chargers a 27-23 lead at the half.
The second half saw Fulshear enter foul trouble including a pair of technical fouls on Head Coach D’Shanna Brown.
Beaumont United was well in the bonus midway through the third quarter meaning any subsequent foul sent a Lady Timberwolf to the free-throw line.
Despite this, the Chargers kept the game close as Beaumont United retook the lead at the end of the third, 40-36.
The obstacles became too much for the youthful Chargers to overcome once point-guard Ruke Ogbevire fouled out with 4:11 left in the game.
Brown believes that nerves and inexperience led to miscommunications and turnovers on the court when they could not be afforded.
“Whenever your point guard goes out, it’s going to be tough,” Brown said. “We had people put in roles they aren’t as comfortable in but there was a little bit of nervousness. It still was a game we could’ve pulled out and it’s the little things that make the differences.”
Princess Anderson led the Lady Timberwolves with 26 points.
Despite the heartbreak, Brown is confident the Chargers will continue to be a force to be reckoned with next season.
The program’s future remains in good hands with only two seniors leaving Fulshear, Courtney Cato and Addie Nowak. A young roster with playoff wins on its resume without their No. 1 scorer Ese Ogbevire gives Brown confidence a deeper run is plausible.
“I think this season was remarkable and I told the girls that nobody thought Fulshear would be in this position,” Brown said. “What they did this season was remarkable with the young players we have. I think Fulshear girls basketball will be one team that everyone looks out for now. I think this season puts... our girls on the map. I’m so proud of my team for battling through the injuries and for them to want this speaks a lot about them.”
The Chargers finish their 2021-22 campaign 24-10, 13-3.
