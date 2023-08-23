 Skip to main content
'Battle of the Brazos' kicks off 2023 season

RICHMOND — Foster and George Ranch are poised to begin their 2023 season, much like the previous year, facing off against each other. However, numerous changes have transpired since their last encounter.

In the inaugural “Brawl on the Brazos” last season, it was the Falcons who dominated, securing a 49-7 victory over George Ranch at Traylor Stadium on opening night.

However, the circumstances will differ come kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday night, beginning with the home stadium.

Instead of holding the game at Traylor Stadium, the 800-seat stadium at George Ranch High School guarantees an intimate and spirited contest between the rival schools for the coveted boat paddle trophy.

Nick Cavallo, George Ranch’s head coach, embarks on his sixth season as the Longhorns’ mentor, boasting a roster that welcomes back 32 seniors.

Despite a roster with limited experience, George Ranch achieved a 6-2 record in District 20-6A, securing a playoff berth after missing out in 2021.

The season began with a losing encounter against the Falcons, where the Longhorns mustered 197 offensive yards while conceding 408 to Foster.

