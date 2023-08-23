'Battle of the Brazos' kicks off 2023 season

RICHMOND — Foster and George Ranch are poised to begin their 2023 season, much like the previous year, facing off against each other. However, numerous changes have transpired since their last encounter.
In the inaugural “Brawl on the Brazos” last season, it was the Falcons who dominated, securing a 49-7 victory over George Ranch at Traylor Stadium on opening night.
However, the circumstances will differ come kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday night, beginning with the home stadium.
Instead of holding the game at Traylor Stadium, the 800-seat stadium at George Ranch High School guarantees an intimate and spirited contest between the rival schools for the coveted boat paddle trophy.
Nick Cavallo, George Ranch’s head coach, embarks on his sixth season as the Longhorns’ mentor, boasting a roster that welcomes back 32 seniors.
Despite a roster with limited experience, George Ranch achieved a 6-2 record in District 20-6A, securing a playoff berth after missing out in 2021.
The season began with a losing encounter against the Falcons, where the Longhorns mustered 197 offensive yards while conceding 408 to Foster.
However, Cavallo exudes confidence that the rematch will showcase the year-to-year transformation.
“Foster jumped out on us early and capitalized on us transitioning a lot from the previous into the last,” Cavallo said. “We had seven or eight first-time varsity guys that started that game defensively but a lot of those guys are back and older and have had a chance to go through a full season with district games and a playoff game with a spring offseason. It’s a completely different team than where we were 365 days ago.”
Key players like second-year starting quarterback Deion Drinkard, cornerback KJ McGuire, and defensive end Cody Ford have led Cavallo to regard this senior class as one of the finest he’s witnessed.
“We have two second-year captains voted by their teammates and we have played a lot of football,” Cavallo said. “We are a senior-led program and our kids have bought into that mindset.”
The Falcons will showcase many new faces, notably on the sidelines, as Shaun McDowell will not be coaching Foster for the first time in a decade.
Taking his place is Shane Hanks, a 27-year veteran coach who served as the team’s defensive coordinator last season.
Foster will also miss most of its key contributors from last year’s roster, including quarterback JT Fayard, running back Ashton Ojiaku, and receiver Kendal Stewart.
Despite finishing 2022 with a 7-3 overall record, Foster was outside the playoff picture in a competitive District 20-5A. This marked the second consecutive season that the Falcons missed the playoffs, following a streak of 10 straight appearances.
Hanks said that returning to the playoffs begins with great effort on all three aspects of the game and overcoming the inevitable mistakes.
The new signal-caller will be sophomore Garrett Barham, who earned the starting quarterback role over Gunnar Maas and Seth Mercer. However, Hanks entertains the possibility of seeing all three quarterbacks in action.
“We are just going to see how the game goes, but Garrett will be our starter,” Hanks said. “We could see all three or it could be just Garrett. He earned the starting nod and played best in the scrimmage.”
Hanks expressed confidence in the team’s impressive scrimmage against Fort Bend Elkins last Friday, highlighting the progress made by younger talents like corner Avery Milligan, receiver Jack Den Herder, and receiver Riley Blanton.
With a young roster this time, Hanks aims to alleviate the nerves of players wearing varsity pads for the first time.
“Everything will be the same on the field,” Hanks said. “The outside may be different and more chaotic than a JV game, but between the lines, it’s the same as you played in junior high ball. We just have to focus on what the game has in store. The bands won’t be there and the crowd won’t be as big, but I think it will be a rowdy crowd and a great atmosphere.”
Hanks also strives to maintain the team’s confidence without veering into cockiness.
He recalled how, in 2020, the Falcons defeated Lamar Consolidated 79-7 in the opener, only to be upset by the Mustangs in 2021.
“No team is the same year-to-year and if we go in thinking we are going to beat them like we did last year, then we are going to be 0-1,” Hanks said. “It’s not a pushover game. George Ranch is very big up front and very athletic.”
