Battle of the 'Berg takes center stage Friday

ROSENBERG — The time has come again for the annual Battle of the ‘Berg!
The yearly clash is back and anticipates an intense showdown between two teams vying for their inaugural victory of the season at the expense of their rivals.
Guy K. Traylor Stadium will play host to the duel, with the stands divided between the two Rosenberg high schools — Terry in vibrant red jerseys and Lamar Consolidated sporting navy blue shirts.
Students, parents, and alums of all ages are anticipated to attend, all set to create the quintessential Friday Night Lights experience.
Terry’s head coach, Darnell Jackson, acknowledges his team’s excitement to perform but emphasizes the importance of viewing the game as any other on their schedule.
“Our objective is to dominate the game, control ball possession, exploit gaps in the defense, and capitalize on our opportunities,” Jackson remarked. “Over the past two encounters, we’ve effectively utilized our playmakers and maintained a strong defensive stance.”
On the other sideline, Lamar’s head coach, Kiah Johnson, seeks his first win as the Mustangs’ leader against the Rangers.
The past three encounters were Ranger wins, including a 20-3 victory in last year’s clash.
Despite this, Johnson believes that his Mustangs will be better equipped for the grand stage than their previous year’s performance.
“Last year, the game just got away from us and we had some kids who weren’t really prepared to perform under those lights at Traylor,” Johnson said. “Our focus is understanding the magnitude of the game and continuing to compete even with the crowd. We didn’t focus nor execute what we needed to do last year.”
Johnson acknowledges the necessity for a notably improved showing from his senior quarterback, Nathan Lowther, who faced difficulties against the Rangers.
Lowther had a commendable performance in the season opener last week despite the 28-27 loss to Willowridge.
He tallied 209 passing yards, a touchdown and added 54 rushing yards with an extra score.
Jackson expresses optimism about his defense replicating last season’s performance against the Mustangs, which resulted in three turnovers and a mere 121 yards conceded.
Jackson’s unit exhibited a strong start in the previous week’s 14-0 shutout loss to Fort Bend Clements.
However, the offense struggled to gain momentum, marred by fumbles, errant snaps, and penalties.
“We had a solid game plan, but offensively, we have to take care of the football and avoid negative plays that impact our drives,” Jackson said. “We can eliminate those; had we done that last week, we may have seen a different outcome. We’ve been practicing the small stuff and if we take care of that small business, I think we will be OK.”
A more consistent offensive performance is likely to hinge on the efforts of Rangers’ running back, Marcus Townsend.
The senior delivered an impressive showing in the 2022 showdown with Lamar, amassing 123 all-purpose yards.
Townsend achieved an average of 5.5 yards per carry with a touchdown while maintaining a nine-yard average per reception.
Terry’s receiver, Regohn Johnson, who caught a touchdown in the previous year’s confrontation, is set to grace the Traylor field again on Friday.
Johnson stressed the importance of flawless coverage, techniques, and fundamentals to counter the Rangers’ rushing onslaught.
“We have to make sure they don’t get comfortable with what they are comfortable with,” Johnson said. “We have to push them into a game Terry is uncomfortable with.”
The kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
