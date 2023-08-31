 Skip to main content
Battle of the 'Berg takes center stage Friday

Jackson

Terry head coach Darnell Jackson conducts a postgame rally after securing the coveted trophy, signifying the Rangers’ 20-3 victory against Lamar Consolidated in the 2022 Battle of the ‘Berg.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

ROSENBERG — The time has come again for the annual Battle of the ‘Berg!

The yearly clash is back and anticipates an intense showdown between two teams vying for their inaugural victory of the season at the expense of their rivals.

Guy K. Traylor Stadium will play host to the duel, with the stands divided between the two Rosenberg high schools — Terry in vibrant red jerseys and Lamar Consolidated sporting navy blue shirts.

Students, parents, and alums of all ages are anticipated to attend, all set to create the quintessential Friday Night Lights experience.

Terry’s head coach, Darnell Jackson, acknowledges his team’s excitement to perform but emphasizes the importance of viewing the game as any other on their schedule.

“Our objective is to dominate the game, control ball possession, exploit gaps in the defense, and capitalize on our opportunities,” Jackson remarked. “Over the past two encounters, we’ve effectively utilized our playmakers and maintained a strong defensive stance.”

On the other sideline, Lamar’s head coach, Kiah Johnson, seeks his first win as the Mustangs’ leader against the Rangers.

