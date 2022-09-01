Battle of the Berg highlights Week Two of local football

Coming out of their historic opening night against Strake Jesuit, the Fulshear Chargers look to start 2-0 for the third straight season against Clements.
Fulshear put up a program-high 74 points on the board against the Fighting Crusaders on Saturday night.
The Chargers rallied from a 14-0 deficit to put up their highest-scoring night since joining a UIL district in the 2018 season.
The offense was led by quarterback Parker Williams’ five total touchdowns including four passing.
Gavin Waits had a pair of TD grabs while Jax Medica and Davion Godley snatched one apiece.
Patrick Broadway added two rushing touchdowns and Godley rushed for another.
Clements did not get off to the start Head Coach Bobby Darnell hoped for coming off of last year’s postseason run.
The Rangers played behind from opening kickoff in Thursday’s 35-20 loss to Terry.
Turnovers doomed Clements' chances of winning as QB Gunner Chenier struggled in his first start of the season, throwing three interceptions.
The Rangers did find a brighter spot in their running game as John Lewis and JR Mireles combined for 216 yards and three scores on the ground.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Katy ISD’s Rhodes Stadium.
George Ranch's Longhorns have a short week to get the bad taste of a 49-7 loss to Foster out of their mouths when they host Katy Taylor this Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Longhorn offense was neutralized in its first game of the season.
Gregor Jones did score the only touchdown of the game off of a 79-yard pass reception.
George Ranch did find mild success in its running game with junior running back Jaden Shelton rushing for 91 yards.
Taylor is also coming off of a rough opening night losing 38-17 to Cypress Woods on Friday.
Taylor was down 15-14 at halftime but struggled in the second half, being outscored 23-3.
The Randle Lions will look to make it 2-0 in their inaugural season when they travel to Port Lavaca to play Calhoun.
Quarterback Leo Garza did not let the nerves of the first varsity game overwhelm him.
Garza was outstanding in Randle's first program win against Pasadena Memorial, throwing for 405 yards and eight touchdowns to six different receivers.
Cortney Brown, Alex Sanders, Jaxon Montelongo, Jaydon Osbourne, Cannon Davis and Marc St. Fort all had scoring receptions.
Calhoun struggled in its opener in Friday’s 35-7 loss to Stafford.
A playoff team last season, the Sandcrabs mustered just 142 yards of offense with four fumbles against the Spartans.
Lamar Consolidated vs. Terry
The 2022 edition of the Battle of the Berg will feature two teams coming off strong opening starts to their seasons.
Lamar Consolidated got off to a fast start against Willowridge in Friday’s 30-13 win.
The Mustangs’ rushing attack torched the Eagles’ defense averaging nearly five-yards per carry off of 37 carries.
Nathan Lowther led a renewed Mustang offense, rushing for two touchdowns and passing for an 80-yard score.
Terry is also coming off of a great start to its 2022 campaign, beating 2021 playoff team Clements on Thursday, 35-20.
The Rangers were effective in all three phases of the game as they led Clements the entirety of the game.
Trumaine Mitchell scored on the opening kickoff, the defense snatched three interceptions and Marcus Townsend and Marvin Thomas combined for 152 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
The Mustangs have been on the unlucky end of the rivalry with the Rangers, losing the last two meetings by narrow margins.
The kickoff is set for Traylor Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Foster Falcons looked like their old selves this past weekend as they dominated George Ranch in the Battle of the Brazos, 49-7.
Foster had balance on both sides of the ball as the Falcons defense held George Ranch to just 197 yards and forced two turnovers.
Seventy-nine of the Longhorns’ yards came on their lone score of the night in the rout.
Offensively, Foster running back Ashton Oijaku looks to be a star in the making as the junior finished opening night with 17 carries for 223 yards and five scores.
Quarterback JT Fayard had an easy night at the office completing five of 13 for 119 yards with two touchdowns to Dylan Apponey.
The Tigers come into Week 2 0-1 following a disappointing 36-14 loss to Spring last Thursday.
Travis fell behind to the District 14-6A favorite 36-0 before tallying a couple of late touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Mercer Stadium.
Needville makes its first road trip of the season to Livingston this Friday night following its buzzer-beating win over Columbia.
The Jays will hope to make a 2-0 start to the season against Livingston on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Lions did not have the opening night they had hoped for in last week’s 42-7 loss to Episcopal.
Livingston outgained Episcopal 288-276 but could not find its way to the endzone.
Needville receiver Keilan Sweeny was the hero of last week’s 21-20 win over the Roughnecks with his game-winning touchdown with 22 seconds left.
Star running back Da’Shawn Burton started his sophomore season with 92 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.
A win would give the Blue Jays their first 2-0 start since 2019.
