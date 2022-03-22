Batten, errors lift Foster past Terry early

RICHMOND — The Foster Falcons wasted little time in dispatching the error-stricken Terry Rangers to complete a District 24-5A series sweep Tuesday night at Falcon Field, 14-2.
Foster weren't able to to put away a valiant but outmatched Terry squad until the fifth inning on a chilly evening..
Foster Head Coach Mick Tosch spoke last Tuesday about his team needing a bounce-back following its extra-innings loss to Fulshear, and Tosch couldn’t be more satisfied.
“It’s been nice to see us swinging the bat a lot better,” Tosch said. “We have been having a lot better approaches at the plate and have been walking a lot as a result.
"We just have to keep working and putting together good at-bats and making plays for our pitchers. We have guys who get strikes and just need to continue going.”
Terry would strike first in the opening frame as Jaysen Camacho grounded out to score Juan Rodriguez.
The lead was short-lived for the Rangers as Foster’s Lee Kubosh brought two in off a line drive to center field.
Mishaps plagued the Rangers all night as passed balls and errant throws made for easy trips to home plate for Foster’s Nick Johnson, Walker Owens and Sam Hardcastle.
The Falcons took the 6-1 lead at the end of the first inning and never looked back.
Jackson Low earned a sacrifice fly RBI in the second, followed by a Terry score from Alex Coronado.
The woes continued for the Rangers as the team suffered from its seven errors in five innings.
Cameron Franklin, Coleman Biggs, Tyler Kalmus, Kubosh and Hardcastle added more runs in third and fourth to lead 14-2 into the fifth.
The Rangers refused to quit and added one last run in what would be their final chance at the plate.
Andrew Hernandez was responsible for the Rangers’ run.
Foster’s Chase Batten had another strong outing on the mound, pitching five innings with 12 strikeouts and allowing just two hits.
“He’s been playing great, and it’s nice to have him on our side,” Tosch said. “We just have to fine-tune some things, but it’s on the right path.”
Terry Coach Justin Gougler told his team to keep their heads up and was proud of their resilience.
“We are a blue-collar team who shows up and goes to work,” Gougler said. “We tried to strike first and put some pressure on them, and to Foster’s credit, they answered.
"It’s something we can build on."
"Everything is fixable, and the most basic and routine plays are the ones that can win you games. There is still a lot of season left to fix this.”
Foster moves to 11-7, 5-1 and hosts Marshall this Friday at 7 p.m. Terry drops to 7-8, 2-2 and plays at Kempner Friday at 7 p.m.
