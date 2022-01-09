Basketball Roundup

Girls Basketball
Foster 64, Willowridge 32
The Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Eagles 24-3 in the fourth quarter and pulled away with a dominant 64-32 at Willowridge.
Tuesday’s game was tightly contested in the first half Foster leading 27-21. Foster began to break away in the third quarter.
With a 40-29 lead heading into the fourth, Foster closed out Willowridge with a 24-3 run.
Senior Imani Ivery led the Lady Falcons with 20 points, followed by Sydney Freeman with 18 and 11 from Brianna Garza
Foster’s Laurelle Ihekona also had a double-double, scoring 11 and securing 12 rebounds.
Hightower 50, Kempner 23
The Lady Hurricanes eased through the Lady Cougars Tuesday night, 50-23.
Hightower moves to 15-7, 6-1 and Kempner falls to 7-14, 3-4.
East Bernard 53, Van Vleck 32
East Bernard defeated rivals, Van Vleck, 53-32 on Tuesday.
East Bernard moves to 11-5, 4-1 while Van Vleck falls to 13-6, 2-1.
Fort Bend Christian Academy 49, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26
Madison Dunn and Brooke Mcanulty combined for 21 points in the Lady Eagles’ 49-26 win against Cristo Rey Jesuit.
Fort Bend Christian Academy thoroughly controlled from start to finish and outscored the Lady Lions in every quarter.
The Lady Eagles improved to 13-7, 2-0.
Angleton 42, Marshall 13.
Marshall struggled against Angleton, only scoring 13 Tuesday night.
The Lady Buffs drop to 2-21, 1-6.
Bush 45, Elkins 42
The Lady Broncos earned a close victory over the Lady Knights 45-42 Wednesday night.
Bush improves to 9-14, 3-1 and Elkins drops to 6-11, 1-3.
Austin 65, Ridge Point 27
Austin dominated Ridge Point Wednesday night with a 65-27 win.
The Lady Bulldogs move to the top of District 20-6A at 18-4, 4-0 and Ridge Point falls to 8-16, 1-3.
Basketball - boys
El Campo 80, Needville 53
The Blue Jays struggled to find a rhythm Tuesday night against El Campo and lost 80-53.
Needville drops to 3-16.
Hightower 68, Kempner 47
Jacory Chatman’s 14 points helped the Hurricanes knock off the Cougars 68-47 Tuesday night.
Hightower’s Traeveon Hannah and Javon Smith added 10 points each.
Hightower moves to 15-8, 5-1 and Kempner falls 11-11, 2-3.
Danbury 69, Brazos 50
Danbury handed Brazos their third-straight loss Tuesday with a 69-50 district win.
Brazos falls to 11-9, 0-2.
Marshall 86, Angleton 51
Marshall’s 86-51 win over Angleton was never in doubt thanks to dominant showings in the first and third quarters.
The Buffalos started fast in Tuesday’s game with a 25-6 first quarter. Angleton returned with a 17-14 run in the second quarter.
However, Marshall closed the game out early with a 30-9 run in the third.
Marshall remains at the top of District 24-5A at 16-2, 5-0.
East Bernard 49, Van Vleck 40
The Brahmas got back into their winning ways Tuesday with a defensive 49-40 district win over Van Vleck.
East Bernard is now 6-4, 2-0.
Elkins 61, Bush 52
Christopher Barnett and Chris Johnson combined for 31 points in the Knights’ 61-52 win over Bush Wednesday.
Elkins remains in first place in District 20-6A at 17-5, 2-0. Bush falls to 16-8, 1-1.
Ridge Point 61, Austin 55
Ridge Point edged out Austin 61-55 Wednesday night.
The Panthers are now 14-7, 2-0 and Austin drops to 10-11, 0-2.
Clements 61, Dulles 37
Clements breezed past Dulles 61-37 Wednesday for the Rangers’ fifth straight win.
The Rangers advanced to 17-5, 1-1 and Vikings dropped to 7-15, 0-2.
