Barbers Hill comes back to eliminate Foster

PEARLAND — The Lady Falcons’ season came to a heartbreaking end on Friday after Barbers Hill rallied in the area round, 52-40.
Despite a 10-point lead at halftime, Foster could not clinch its third-straight trip to the regional quarterfinals at Barbers Hill’s expense.
In the prior two seasons, the Lady Falcons eliminated the Lady Eagles from the postseason by a 110-49 margin.
Through the first half, the game looked to be heading in a familiar direction.
Foster did not trail in the first half and went into the locker room with a 27-17 lead.
Kailani Lindsey started the game strong for Foster scoring 10 of her 17 points in the first half.
The Lady Eagles meanwhile struggled to get baskets, converting just three field goals during the opening 16 minutes.
The District 17-5A champs were revived in the second half as the Lady Eagles opened with a 16-1 run to open the third.
Foster’s array of mistakes started early in the half as the Lady Falcons were constant recipients of fouls.
As a result, the Lady Eagles had 28 trips to the free-throw line in the second half.
The mishaps bled into the fourth as the Lady Eagles closed the game with a 14-2 run to steal the win.
Other Falcon scorers included Lauren Ihekona with eight points, Caroline Polk with seven, Nichole Thomas with six, Jada Arnold with one and Olivia Polk with one.
Head Coach Satrivia Williams believes the intensity of her “defensively-driven” team faded in the second half.
“We executed the game plan in the first half,” Williams said. “Second half, we overextended defensively. We weren’t playing defense in front of our bench to remind the kids on the floor when they were out of the post. We gave up the driving gaps and we played with our hands down. It cost us big time.”
Barbers Hill extends its 24-game win streak and moves on to play Manvel in the regional quarterfinals.
Despite the frustrating end, Williams felt pleased with how the Lady Falcons’ season went amidst numerous obstacles.
“I think we had a successful season if you truly dissect our team,” Williams said. “Two of our starters came back from injuries that kept them out the entire season last year. Then we lost a starter to an injury at the beginning of the season. We made it to round two with only one player in the program who played uniform basketball past the high school season.”
Foster concludes its 2022-23 season at 12-2, 27-11.
This is the first season since 2017-18 the Lady Falcons will not be in the regional quarterfinals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.