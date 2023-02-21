 Skip to main content
Barbers Hill comes back to eliminate Foster

Hey Arnold, Nice Shot

Foster’s Jada Arnold attempts a shot for two during the area round playoff matchup with Barbers Hill on Friday.

 Herald Photo by Nick Irene

PEARLAND — The Lady Falcons’ season came to a heartbreaking end on Friday after Barbers Hill rallied in the area round, 52-40.

Despite a 10-point lead at halftime, Foster could not clinch its third-straight trip to the regional quarterfinals at Barbers Hill’s expense.

In the prior two seasons, the Lady Falcons eliminated the Lady Eagles from the postseason by a 110-49 margin.

Through the first half, the game looked to be heading in a familiar direction.

Foster did not trail in the first half and went into the locker room with a 27-17 lead.

Kailani Lindsey started the game strong for Foster scoring 10 of her 17 points in the first half.

The Lady Eagles meanwhile struggled to get baskets, converting just three field goals during the opening 16 minutes.

