Baca finishes 14th in PGA Tyler event

Lamar Consolidated High School alumnus Ryan Baca shot 273 and placed 14th in the 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler last week.

A field of 156 players competed Tuesday through Friday on the 6,882 yard course in Tyler for a $40,000 grand prize.

The Sugar Land native took home $3,125 after tying with Matt Mabrey, Matt Gilchrest and Cody Banach at 7-under in the four-day Northern Texas PGA Tour event.

Baca started the tour shooting for 2-under through the first 18 on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old made five birdies in the opening round.

The Baylor graduate followed with his best day on the course shooting 5-under on the 70 par course on Wednesday.

Baca got as close as second in the tournament standings following his six birdies on the course.

