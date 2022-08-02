Baca finishes 14th in PGA Tyler event

Lamar Consolidated High School alumnus Ryan Baca shot 273 and placed 14th in the 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler last week.
A field of 156 players competed Tuesday through Friday on the 6,882 yard course in Tyler for a $40,000 grand prize.
The Sugar Land native took home $3,125 after tying with Matt Mabrey, Matt Gilchrest and Cody Banach at 7-under in the four-day Northern Texas PGA Tour event.
Baca started the tour shooting for 2-under through the first 18 on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old made five birdies in the opening round.
The Baylor graduate followed with his best day on the course shooting 5-under on the 70 par course on Wednesday.
Baca got as close as second in the tournament standings following his six birdies on the course.
Baca also began a 21-straight bogey-free streak at the 13th hole on Wednesday and carried through the 15th hole on Thursday.
Baca shot another 68 on Thursday to go to 9-under heading into the final day.
Unfortunately, Baca shot his worst round in the final 18 on Friday, shooting 2-over the 70 par to finish at 7-under.
He managed to regain some of his momentum by scoring three birdies in a row in holes nine through 12 during the day.
The streak was the sixth longest of the tournament.
Baca averaged 4.5 birdies per round which was tied for 11th in the tourney.
The tournament was won by Fayetteville, AR’s Luke Long who shot 15-under and to win by one stroke.
The total purse was $200,850.
A professional since 2006, Baca mainly plays in the PGA Tour Latinoamerica Tour.
He appeared in 11 tournaments and made six cuts. Baca also had two top-25s and finished the 2021-22 season 64th in the Totalplay Cup standings.
Fulshear’s Casey Russell and Thomas McLaughlin also competed but missed the cut.
Russell went 5-over while McLaughlin went 7-over in their two rounds of action.
