BabcockSchumannLow goes home

SUGAR LAND — Constellation Field hosted the Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Games on Tuesday, featuring numerous local favorites giving their all in their high school uniforms for one last time.
Despite persistent rain delays, several local baseball stars managed to take the field at the home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.
After weather-related postponements on Monday, Tuesday afternoon kicked off with the Senior 5A and Under Game, where multiple homegrown players represented the South.
Lane Arroyos, Collin Cobb, and Tyler Schumann represented Fulshear, while Coleman Biggs and Jackson Low represented Foster. Ryan Rodriguez and Cade Meuth proudly represented Needville.
Arroyos displayed his skills with an RBI double, bringing two teammates across home plate.
Arroyos thoroughly enjoyed hitting from the same batters’ box where baseball greats like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and many others honed their craft.
“It’s inspiring to think of all the talented players who have played in this ballpark,” Arroyos said. “It’s an amazing feeling and a great motivator for us, reminding ourselves that someday, we could be in their shoes.”
Low contributed on both sides of the game, pitching one inning and allowing two runs off one hit, while striking out a batter.
Fellow Falcon Biggs scored one run in his two at-bats after being hit by a pitch.
The friends savored every moment of the all-star day’s offerings.
“It’s fun to play among the best that the Houston area has to offer,” Biggs said. “After this, we are off to college for baseball or school, so it was enjoyable to have the opportunity to play with guys I’ve grown up with and meet new faces.”
Rodriguez allowed one hit in his one inning of work and notched an RBI in his lone at-bat.
Schumann did not record a hit in his one at-bat and allowed one earned run and one walk in a single inning on the mound.
Low connected with a single in his only at-bat.
The South Team emerged victorious with an 8-4 win as the five-inning game was called off due to lightning and rain.
Later in the evening, the Futures Game showcased some of the finest non-senior baseball players in the region.
Once again, Foster, Fulshear, and Needville had representatives who highlighted the rising stars within their respective programs.
Blue Jay Camden Babcock continued to impress, smashing a two-run RBI double in the first inning.
Foster’s Chase Batten delivered a dominant performance on the mound when he entered in the sixth inning.
The Arizona State University commit struck out the side in just 17 pitches during his one inning of action.
Batten also showcased his batting skills, going one-for-two with a single.
Fulshear’s Ty Powell reached first base after drawing a walk but grounded out in his next at-bat.
Foster’s Cooper Schwank was invited to the game but did not participate.
However, the Blue Team suffered an 11-4 defeat at the hands of the Red Team.
