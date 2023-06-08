 Skip to main content
BabcockSchumannLow goes home

SUGAR LAND — Constellation Field hosted the Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Games on Tuesday, featuring numerous local favorites giving their all in their high school uniforms for one last time.

Despite persistent rain delays, several local baseball stars managed to take the field at the home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

After weather-related postponements on Monday, Tuesday afternoon kicked off with the Senior 5A and Under Game, where multiple homegrown players represented the South.

Lane Arroyos, Collin Cobb, and Tyler Schumann represented Fulshear, while Coleman Biggs and Jackson Low represented Foster. Ryan Rodriguez and Cade Meuth proudly represented Needville.

Arroyos displayed his skills with an RBI double, bringing two teammates across home plate.

Arroyos thoroughly enjoyed hitting from the same batters’ box where baseball greats like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and many others honed their craft.

“It’s inspiring to think of all the talented players who have played in this ballpark,” Arroyos said. “It’s an amazing feeling and a great motivator for us, reminding ourselves that someday, we could be in their shoes.”

