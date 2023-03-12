 Skip to main content
BabcockCaught stealing

NEEDVILLE — Camden Babcock had two RBIs in Needville’s 4-0 shutout win over Randle on Thursday night.

The Lions fared better in Thursday’s game than in their earlier season matchup with the Blue Jays on Feb. 25.

Randle lost an 11-1 no-hitter to Needville last month but got a better outing from its pitching staff in the rematch.

Despite earning the loss, Lions’ pitcher Ray Rodriguez had a nice night on the mound, going 4 innings with two allowed runs and six strikeouts.

Needville Head Coach Elliott Babcock expected a much-different Randle team in the second go-around.

“Everyone is starting to get more comfortable at the plate for both sides, which makes it tougher on the pitchers,” Coach Babcock said. “To get a shutout is big for us. (Nathan) Elster threw 100 pitches today, which is a lot to ask for a kid but he still did a great job.”

Elster had a stellar performance on the mound for the Jays throwing five scoreless innings and allowing two hits with seven strikeouts.

