BabcockCaught stealing

NEEDVILLE — Camden Babcock had two RBIs in Needville’s 4-0 shutout win over Randle on Thursday night.
The Lions fared better in Thursday’s game than in their earlier season matchup with the Blue Jays on Feb. 25.
Randle lost an 11-1 no-hitter to Needville last month but got a better outing from its pitching staff in the rematch.
Despite earning the loss, Lions’ pitcher Ray Rodriguez had a nice night on the mound, going 4 innings with two allowed runs and six strikeouts.
Needville Head Coach Elliott Babcock expected a much-different Randle team in the second go-around.
“Everyone is starting to get more comfortable at the plate for both sides, which makes it tougher on the pitchers,” Coach Babcock said. “To get a shutout is big for us. (Nathan) Elster threw 100 pitches today, which is a lot to ask for a kid but he still did a great job.”
Elster had a stellar performance on the mound for the Jays throwing five scoreless innings and allowing two hits with seven strikeouts.
“I just did it for my team,” Elster said. “I threw strikes and tried to make it simple and there was nothing to it.”
The game was deadlocked through two innings before Camden Babcock brought Elster home on an RBI single to center field.
Cody Thargard came across home later in the third off a passed ball following a pop-out by Kyson Vacek.
Camden again took advantage of a full count in the fifth with his second RBI single to score Colton Ondruch.
The next at-bat, Needville made it 4-0 after an error brought Camden home.
Camden went two-for-three at the plate in the leadoff spot.
Thursday marked the third straight game with at least two hits in a ballgame for Camden.
“I try to slow the ball down, hit it deep, and put it in play,” Camden said. “You must get those in play when you are at two strikes. Good things tend to happen when you do so.”
Needville improved to 9-2 before opening district play against Royal on Friday. The Jays also played Sweeny on Saturday morning.
Needville will next travel to Wharton for a district matchup at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Randle played in the El Campo Tournament over the weekend.
The Lions will next be in action at Foster for Randle’s first district game in program history Tuesday evening at 6:30.
