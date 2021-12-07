Austin falls in gold bracket, Fulshear takes down Foster in silver finale in LCISD Tournament

The 2021 Lamar Consolidated ISD Girls Basketball Invitational included teams from across Fort Bend County in the gold and silver bracket championships.
Manvel proved to be the top team beating Austin for gold bracket champion, while Tomball Memorial was third followed by Alief Taylor, Cy-Springs, Travis, George Ranch and Victoria East.
Fulshear was the top team in the silver bracket, beating Foster in the championship Saturday at Randle High School. Jersey Village was third after a win over Dawson followed by Crosby, Elsik, Lamar Consolidated and Alvin.
Klein topped the bronze bracket with a win over Tomball. Clements finished third followed by Terry, Cy-Park, Willowridge, Randle and Jersey Village junior varsity.
The girls’ all-tournament team included Fulshear’s Ruke Ogbevire and Ese Ogbeverie, Foster’s Imani Ivery and Sydney Freeman, Jordyn Marshall and Mercedes Mancha from Manvel and Gabby Johnson and Andrea Sturdivant from Austin.
UPDATE: The boys final brackets have been set.
The first day of the Lamar Consolidated ISD Invitational saw 22 games played on Thursday at …
Manvel 50, Austin 38
The Austin Lady Bulldogs dropped the LCISD Invitational gold bracket final Saturday at Randle High School, 50-38 to Manvel.
Freshman Andrea Sturdivant led the scoring with 16 points for Austin, followed by 11 points from senior Gabby Johnson. Gabby also led the team in rebounds with eight and Sturdivant added seven.
Cy-Springs 47, Travis 16
The Travis Lady Tigers lost the fifth-place game Saturday in the gold bracket to Cy-Springs, 47-16. Travis was held to 10 points over the final three quarters. Freshman Ayla McDowell led Cy-Springs scoring with 21 points.
Travis collected wins over Tomball, Lamar Consolidated and Victoria East during the LCISD Tournament.
George Ranch 44, Victoria East 27
The Longhorns had a rollercoaster run through the LCISD Tournament. George Ranch won its first two games against Terry and Dawson, before losing to Manvel and Cy-Springs in bracket play.
The Longhorns rebounded with a 44-27 win over Victoria East to close out the tournament for seventh place in the gold bracket.
Fulshear 46, Foster 29
The Chargers earned a quick rematch with Foster after opening District 24-5A play against the Lady Falcons earlier this month. Unlike the previous match-up, Fulshear won 46-29.
Lamar Consolidated 51, Alvin 36
The Lady Mustangs won their first game of the LCISD Invitational on Saturday, taking down 6A Alvin 51-36.
Lamar Consolidated had lost to Tomball and Travis before getting bumped up to the silver bracket after Tomball requested the bronze bracket. The Lady Mustangs lost to Crosby to start bracket play.
Clements-Terry
The Clements girls basketball team won the battle of Lady Rangers with six players able to play. Senior Jenna Ferguson averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks during tournament play.
Cy-Park-Willowridge
The Lady Tigers captured the consolation bracket title with a win over Willowridge Saturday at Randle High school.
Randle-Jersey Village JV
The Randle Lady Lions closed out their run through the LCISD tournament with a win over a fellow junior varsity program from Jersey Village.
