Austin alum Hughes signs with Texans

Austin High School graduate Jerry Hughes will be returning to Texas after the veteran pass-rusher signed a contract with the Houston Texans on Tuesday.
The Sugar Land native first made a name for himself as a running back for the Bulldogs. As a senior, Hughes rushed for 1,412 yards and totaled 19 touchdowns to earn First-team All-District 20-5A honors.
Hughes was a first-round pick in the 2010 draft by the Indianapolis Colts after a four-year run as a TCU Horned Frog.
However, Hughes’s best years came as a member of the Buffalo Bills where he recorded back-to-back 10-sack seasons in 2013 and 2014.
Hughes has seen his numbers dwindle recently but has compiled 58 sacks and forced 16 fumbles in 12 years in the NFL.
Last season was his lowest sack total with just two but he led the Bills in pass rush win rate at nearly 21%.
Hughes, who turns 34 in August, brings veteran leadership to a young team and a revamped defensive line featuring additional free agents signings, Mario Addison and Rasheem Green.
The details of the contract were unknown as of press time.
Hughes was entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million deal before Buffalo parted ways.
