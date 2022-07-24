 Skip to main content
Athletes rewarded with Academic All-State honors

Local athletes’ hard work in the classroom was highlighted in the 2022 Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State selections:

Lamar Consolidated

Wrestler Emily Dunn made Elite standing in the classroom at Lamar Consolidated High School.

Her teammates Manuel Garlarza, Chiagoziem Kalaji, Skylar Small and Melanie Valencia qualified for Second Team.

Softball earned four spots on Academic All-State with Lauren Elizabeth Seiler and Raevonanna La’shae Hawkins on the second team and Elania Elizabeth Rosilez as an honorable mention.

Basketball stars Matthew Meledez and Nathan Minh Huynh made Second Team while Jameil Ray Robinson and Rayshawn Glover made Honorable Mention.

For the girls, Aliyah Nicole Solis, Elliora Nosawe Wekpe Edebiri, Kennedy Elise Ford, Ifeoma Ugochi Lil Obianagu and Megan Braje Reed made Honorable Mentions.

