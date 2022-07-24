Athletes rewarded with Academic All-State honors

Local athletes’ hard work in the classroom was highlighted in the 2022 Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State selections:
Wrestler Emily Dunn made Elite standing in the classroom at Lamar Consolidated High School.
Her teammates Manuel Garlarza, Chiagoziem Kalaji, Skylar Small and Melanie Valencia qualified for Second Team.
Softball earned four spots on Academic All-State with Lauren Elizabeth Seiler and Raevonanna La’shae Hawkins on the second team and Elania Elizabeth Rosilez as an honorable mention.
Basketball stars Matthew Meledez and Nathan Minh Huynh made Second Team while Jameil Ray Robinson and Rayshawn Glover made Honorable Mention.
For the girls, Aliyah Nicole Solis, Elliora Nosawe Wekpe Edebiri, Kennedy Elise Ford, Ifeoma Ugochi Lil Obianagu and Megan Braje Reed made Honorable Mentions.
Alberto Hernandez and Esteban Laris made the second team for the baseball program while Zyon Johnson, Jaivon Thompson and Philip Deigo Salinas won honorable mention.
Lamar track star Robert Edmond Harper made honorable mention.
Needville basketball player Meirabella Rouane and soccer player Asher Watson made Elite status for Academic All-State.
Rouane’s teammates also earned Academic All-State honors. Sarah Doggett earned First Team, Camryn Frick, Celeste Aguilar, Maya Scott and Samantha Cruz made Second Team and Countessa Elliott made Honorable Mention.
Blake Maresh represented the track team as a first-team selection.
The Needville girls track team earned five selections to the academic all-state team. Meirabella Rouane earned elite status, while Rachel Kubenka was on the first team. Maya Scott and Camryn Frick were on the second team, while Nataly Flores was an honorable mention.
Watson’s teammates honored included Yahir Santiago and Adrain Aguilar who both made second team. Tennis players Hunter Wright, Dominique Blomstrom and Devany Garza also made second team
Needville basketball player Colton Stavinoha qualified for the First Team and Cade Stavinoha made second team.
Needville swimmer Bailey Malone, tennis player Sofia Orellana and soccer player Nataly Flores also made Honorable Mention.
The Blue Jay baseball squad had four second teamers in Bryce Nesvadba, Cole Todd, Jess Lollar and Kody Gibbs.
Needville’s Bailey Vasquez and Spencer Dale were named to the second team for golf.
Needville had five softball players named to the academic all-state second team including Celeste Aguilar, Kayla Kovar, Camryn Frick, Fayth Hoover and Abby House. Karolyn Carter was named honorable mention.
Foster wrestlers Alexander Castronovo made Elite while Khoi Hoang, Joshua Martinez and Taylor B. Rich made Honorable Mention.
Cameron Franklin and William Kirchheiner represented Foster baseball on the second team while Sam Hardcastle won honorable mention.
Foster golf had three spots on the second team with Kiley Kizziah, David Martin and Colton Gebhard with Ty Billings were an honorable mention.
George Ranch High School wrestler Johnathan Denton made the second team. Honorable mentions from the Longhorns wrestling team included Samad Al-Khatib, Bryan Banguera, Nicholas Braddy, Gracy Doran, William Jackson, Lee Jones, Judson Mixon, Jacob Morgan, Katherine Nguyen, Angela Robles and Jag Wray.
For the tennis team, Hannah Tran made the First Team while Cristian Johnson, Tyler Gray, Bella Paramore, Jasmine Huynh and Caiyun Huang made the second team. Joshua Minotti, Sofia Frey and Olivia Chaveleh made Elite while Diego Martinez and Chelsea Williams were Honorable Mentions.
Rachel Okoye represented girls basketball with an Honorable Mention.
The baseball team had three players make honorable mentions, Cole Murphy, Reese Beheler and Hayden Hollek.
Longhorn softball players Nora Thompson and Kennedy Marlow were named to the second team. Hayley Uehlinger, Camryn Couvillion, Jacelyn Ramos, Evelyn Flores and Seleste Compian were honorable mentions.
The Fulshear tennis team produced two who made elite, two first teamers and six second teamers.
Kaitlan Muras and Emma Horvath made Elite. The first teamers were Damian Nguyen and Anita Hespanhol. Second teamers were Gavin Nguyen, Martin Velez Diaz, Matthew Hooper, Carel Arcilla, Reed Kelly and Valerie Awomosu.
The boys soccer team had four players earn Honorable Mentions, Martin Almeida Campo, Allan Mendoza, Jackson Parks and Ian Gibbs.
Baseball’s Tyler Barnhart, Rafael Cortez, Luke Guzzetta, Noah Shipp and Grant Davis won second team honors and Seth Hagemann and Hudson Yarbrough won honorable mention.
Softball’s Kendall Lippold was a second-team selections, while Elizabeth Baylor and Kendall Loggins were honorable mentions.
Jayden Garza was Terry’s lone athlete to make the first team.
Six Ranger soccer players qualified for the second team. Oscar Galeana, Isabella Cabrera, Rocio Martinez, Griselda Gonzales, Emily Perez and Moses Torres made second team.
Debora Cribas added an Honorable Mention for the Ranger athletes.
Brandon Vides and Alex Coronado made the second team while Malcolm J Bradshaw, Mason Wasicek and Rey Ontiveros won honorable mention for the baseball team.
Terry’s Raymundo Lopez was a first-team selection, while Colin Felan and Secundino Alameda were second-team members.
