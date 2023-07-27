 Skip to main content
Athletes are people too

Athletes are often ridiculed fairly or unfairly more than just about anybody else.

We see it on national television and even in every day bar conversations – telling your friend that a quarterback choked in a big game or wishing basketball players would just “shut up and dribble.”

But what is often forgotten amidst these visceral discussions is that athletes are human.

They have emotions, feelings, insecurities and issues, just like many of us do, and none were more eye-opening than LeBron James’ son Bronny James suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

What was supposed to be an exciting time for the James family ahead of Bronny’s first year at the University of Southern California turned into a near tragedy.

Bronny, 18, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac episode during a workout on campus.

Luckily, reports indicate that Bronny is in stable condition and is no longer in the ICU.

