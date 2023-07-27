Athletes are people too

Athletes are often ridiculed fairly or unfairly more than just about anybody else.
We see it on national television and even in every day bar conversations – telling your friend that a quarterback choked in a big game or wishing basketball players would just “shut up and dribble.”
But what is often forgotten amidst these visceral discussions is that athletes are human.
They have emotions, feelings, insecurities and issues, just like many of us do, and none were more eye-opening than LeBron James’ son Bronny James suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.
What was supposed to be an exciting time for the James family ahead of Bronny’s first year at the University of Southern California turned into a near tragedy.
Bronny, 18, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac episode during a workout on campus.
Luckily, reports indicate that Bronny is in stable condition and is no longer in the ICU.
Let me clarify that I’m not the biggest fan of LeBron.
He can come across as whiny on and off the court, and his social views can be clouded by his questionable business dealings and comments regarding the Chinese government.
It’s hard to take his words about America seriously when he’s a hypocrite with humorous business ties to China and remains silent about their government’s human rights atrocities.
But no family or 18-year-old kid deserves that.
I’m not saying you should mindlessly agree with everything your favorite or least favorite sports star says, but don’t let a political disagreement get in the way of feeling sympathy for a family during a troubling time.
Just remember that, like us, they have families, loved ones, friends and colleagues who care and love them as human beings.
When you watch athletes on TV, they may come across as larger-than-life superheroes, but in reality, they are just like us.
An example I like to recall is last year when Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott opened up about battling depression during the Covid-19 pandemic and the suicide death of his brother, Jace.
He was open and honest, and Prescott gave us a look at the man without the pads.
Sportscasters jumped on this story, mostly united in praise for his bravery, but one, in particular, argued that a quarterback should never show “weakness.”
That was Skip Bayless if you needed more reasons to think he is an idiot.
This insensitive take allows sports fans to adopt a toxic mentality towards these men and women who sacrifice a lot to hone their craft.
Everyone is ultimately entitled to their opinion, and just because you disagree with it or view them as these holier-than-thou figures without issues, remember that next time you take your insults to the next level, you should think about them as a human being first and an athlete second.
