ROSENBERG — In a District 10-5A D-I that’s about as tough as any in the state the Terry Rangers could be flying under the radar for 2023.
Not that huge, but full of Rangers with quality speed, Terry opted for a morning training camp this season. Still with as hot as it’s been they can’t get away from the scorching heat.
Three days into their football training camp, Darnell Jackson said they are right where they want to be.
“This has been the smoothest three days since I’ve been at Terry which is a good thing,” Jackson said. “The kids had been showing up all summer, and we had about 150 kids for our football camp which was good for us.”
With 43 varsity players on board, 14 of them are starters with six on the offensive side and eight on defense. Total the program had 98 Rangers suited up Monday morning.
“That’s kind of low for us with the 98 because our enrollment is down,” Jackson said. “We didn’t have any spring ball, so we got the extra week with all of our guys and it’s been great. We had done spring ball the first two years I was here, but we had a lot of kids who ran track and played baseball and they would have missed a chunk of spring football.”
In his third season as the head coach, Jackson is entering his 11th overall with his alma mater.
“I told my wife that I wasn’t able to sleep that night before the first practice, because I felt like I was a player again which is why I love this job so much,” he said. “I still get the same jitterbugs still even now as a coach. Other than Christmas this is my favorite time of the year.”
Missing the playoffs for the past six seasons, the Rangers are trying to find a remedy to meander through a district that has Fulshear, Manvel, Angleton and Magnolia West as the top four teams according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.
“We changed a little bit of our offense just to fit the type of kids that we do have now,” Jackson said. “We are not 300 pounds up front, but we are short and quick and will take advantage of that. We will run some different things offensively just to fit those guys and try to get the ball to our speedy guys.”
A couple of those Rangers leading the charge are quarterback Marcus Townsend and defensive end Jordan Randle.
Conditioning will be a main priority for these Rangers to get away from those other elusive teams.
“One good thing was that we didn’t have to start with the basics because of our returners for this year,” Jackson said. “About the only thing we had to do was get them in shape as well as being sharp with our assignments. So we are where we want to be at this time of the season.”
Terry will take on South Houston in a scrimmage on Aug. 17 at home. Then they will open the season on the road at Fort Bend Clements on Aug. 24.
The Battle of the ‘Berg will commence against Lamar Consolidated on Sept. 2 at Traylor Stadium as the Rangers look for their fourth-straight victory in the rivalry.
Terry will host Foster on Sept. 7, travel to Magnolia on Sept. 16, and then host Fulshear on Sept. 22.
The team will go to Angleton on Oct. 6, host Friendswood on Oct. 13, and travel to Magnolia West on Oct. 21, followed by a match against Kempner on Oct. 28. The regular season will conclude as Terry faces Manvel on Nov. 3.
