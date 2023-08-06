 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Assistant

  • 0
Assistant

Terry assistant coach watches his players get aggressive during Thursday morning drills at Terry High School.

 Herald Photo by Joel Luna

ROSENBERG — In a District 10-5A D-I that’s about as tough as any in the state the Terry Rangers could be flying under the radar for 2023.

Not that huge, but full of Rangers with quality speed, Terry opted for a morning training camp this season. Still with as hot as it’s been they can’t get away from the scorching heat.

Three days into their football training camp, Darnell Jackson said they are right where they want to be.

“This has been the smoothest three days since I’ve been at Terry which is a good thing,” Jackson said. “The kids had been showing up all summer, and we had about 150 kids for our football camp which was good for us.”

With 43 varsity players on board, 14 of them are starters with six on the offensive side and eight on defense. Total the program had 98 Rangers suited up Monday morning.

“That’s kind of low for us with the 98 because our enrollment is down,” Jackson said. “We didn’t have any spring ball, so we got the extra week with all of our guys and it’s been great. We had done spring ball the first two years I was here, but we had a lot of kids who ran track and played baseball and they would have missed a chunk of spring football.”

In his third season as the head coach, Jackson is entering his 11th overall with his alma mater.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.