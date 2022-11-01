Area teams prep for playoff runs

The UIL state volleyball playoffs get underway tonight, and five local teams are in the mix hunting for a state crown.
In 6A, George Ranch (30-13) kicks off the postseason tonight at 7 when the Longhorns take on Cinco Ranch at Wheeler Fieldhouse in Sugar Land.
Cinco Ranch (25-12) comes into the contest winners of 12 of its last 14 matches, while GR closed the regular season on a four-match winning streak.
The winner between the Longhorns and the Lady Cougars plays the winner of Bellaire and Jersey Village.
In 5A, Fulshear (29-9) opens its playoff run tonight against Madison, which comes in at 16-7 overall on the year and winner of six of the last eight matches. Fulshear dropped a 3-0, non-district contest with Cy Ranch Friday after winning 15 matches in a row.
“We are excited to get our playoff run started,” Fulshear coach Sydney Zimmerman said. “We have big goals and I can’t wait to see how our team performs as the competition gets better and better.”
Zimmerman said her team has its eyes set deep into the bracket.
“We have a really great group of players this year, with a good mix of senior leadership and lots of young talent,” Zimmerman said. “Everyone is bought in and ready to do whatever it takes to make a state run.
“We don’t plan on ending our season any time soon.”
The winner between the Lady Chargers and the Lady Marlins faces the winner of Sterling and Santa Fe.
Foster (28-11) faces Carnegie Vanguard Tuesday after falling 3-1 to Columbus Friday in non-district action. The Lady Rhinos (21-12) have won seven of their last five matches.
The Lady Falcons come into the playoffs winners of six of the last eight, despite dropping their last two.
The winner advances to take on the winner of Barbers Hill and Ball.
Lamar Consolidated (19-12) meets up with Milby Tuesday at Barnett Fieldhouse in Houston. The Lady Buffs (28-6) have won 10 matches in a row.
The winner between the Lady Mustangs and Lady Buffs advance to take on the winner of Manvel vs. Crosby.
In 4A, Needville (19-24) faces Columbia (26-11) looking to get out of a stretch of three losses in the last four matches. The Lady Roughnecks have won 11 straight matches.
The winner between the Lady Jays and Lady Roughnecks will advance to take on the winner of Wimberley and Young Women’s Leadership Academy.
