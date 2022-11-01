 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area teams prep for playoff runs

The UIL state volleyball playoffs get underway tonight, and five local teams are in the mix hunting for a state crown.

In 6A, George Ranch (30-13) kicks off the postseason tonight at 7 when the Longhorns take on Cinco Ranch at Wheeler Fieldhouse in Sugar Land.

Cinco Ranch (25-12) comes into the contest winners of 12 of its last 14 matches, while GR closed the regular season on a four-match winning streak.

The winner between the Longhorns and the Lady Cougars plays the winner of Bellaire and Jersey Village.

In 5A, Fulshear (29-9) opens its playoff run tonight against Madison, which comes in at 16-7 overall on the year and winner of six of the last eight matches. Fulshear dropped a 3-0, non-district contest with Cy Ranch Friday after winning 15 matches in a row.

“We are excited to get our playoff run started,” Fulshear coach Sydney Zimmerman said. “We have big goals and I can’t wait to see how our team performs as the competition gets better and better.”

Zimmerman said her team has its eyes set deep into the bracket.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.