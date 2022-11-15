 Skip to main content
Area teams compete at LCISD Tournament

FOSTER

The Foster girls’ basketball team had a strong showing in the Lamar Consolidated Tournament play as the Lady Falcons went 4-2 over the weekend.

The Lady Falcons began on Thursday, defeating Clements (62-19) and Crosby (48-29).

The winning streak continued through Friday as Foster beat Taylor (58-53) and George Ranch (38-14).

The five-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday with losses to West Brook, 45-27, and Manvel, 55-35.

Foster placed fourth in the gold bracket.

The Lady Falcons (5-3) host Bridgeland Tuesday at 7 p.m.

