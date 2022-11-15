Area teams compete at LCISD Tournament

The Foster girls’ basketball team had a strong showing in the Lamar Consolidated Tournament play as the Lady Falcons went 4-2 over the weekend.
The Lady Falcons began on Thursday, defeating Clements (62-19) and Crosby (48-29).
The winning streak continued through Friday as Foster beat Taylor (58-53) and George Ranch (38-14).
The five-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday with losses to West Brook, 45-27, and Manvel, 55-35.
Foster placed fourth in the gold bracket.
The Lady Falcons (5-3) host Bridgeland Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Fulshear started 3-0 in the tournament with a trio of wins over Victoria East (43-40), Tomball Memorial (56-42) on Thursday and Jordan (47-23) on Friday.
Austin defeated the Lady Chargers later on Friday, 41-33.
On Saturday, Fulshear ended on a high note by knocking off Cypress Springs, 35-33 and Alief Taylor, 50-47.
Fulshear (6-2) hosts Bellaire Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Over the weekend, the George Ranch Longhorns went 3-3 in the Lamar Consolidated ISD Tournament.
Lauren Stevens hit a technical free throw with no time on the clock and George Ranch defeated Klein 50-49 Friday at George Ranch High School.
The win came after beating Sweeny, 44-26, and Cypress Park, 41-10, Thursday.
The rest of the tournament was tough for George Ranch as the Longhorns lost their next three.
George Ranch lost to Foster, 38-14, Alief Taylor, 54-47, and Cypress Springs, 38-20.
George Ranch (4-4) hosts Dobie Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated is still searching for its first win this season after losing to Austin, 58-19, on Thursday.
The Lady Mustangs face Wharton Friday on the road at 6:15 p.m.
Randle went 3-3 as the Lamar Consolidated ISD Tournament hosts this weekend.
The Lady Lions picked up their second win to open the season Tuesday, topping South Houston 65-30 before falling 44-27 to Manvel and rebounding against Travis with a 42-36 win on Thursday.
On Friday, the Lady Lions knocked off Pasadena Memorial, 51-30, but lost to Tomball Memorial, 69-38.
Randle closed the tournament by losing to Cypress Falls 51-28 but defeating Bellaire 45-35.
Randle (5-3) hosts Sweeny Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
The Terry girls basketball team went 1-2 in the Lamar Consolidated Tournament with losses to West Brook and Barbers Hill and a win over Cypress Park.
The Lady Rangers had tough performances against West Brook on Thursday, 73-16, and Barbers Hill on Friday, 76-8.
Terry closed the tournament with a 26-20 outing against Cypress Park.
The two teams will rematch on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Travis girls basketball team dropped three in a row at the Lamar Consolidated Tournament this weekend.
The Lady Tigers fell 42-36 to Randle and 48-34 to Pasadena Memorial on Thursday.
Travis closed with a 44-14 loss to Manvel.
The Lady Tigers (1-4) travel to Katy to take on Cinco Ranch Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Needville girls basketball team fell 34-16 on the road at Columbia Thursday.
The Lady Jays (0-1) travel to face Danbury Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
