 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area schools compete at McDonald's Texas Invitational

PASADENA — Fulshear, George Ranch and Terry all competed in the McDonald’s Texas Invitational Tournament at Pasadena Memorial and Deer Park high schools this past weekend.

All three teams competed in the Boys Division 2 bracket.

FULSHEAR

The Fulshear Chargers ended tournament play in sixth place in the silver bracket.

After dispatching George Ranch on Thursday, the Chargers fell victim to Clear Brook on Thursday, 62-50.

Dylan Garner led with 11 points and Toby Princewell added nine in the George Ranch game.

Walker had another strong showing, scoring 15 against the Wolverines.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.