Area schools compete at McDonald's Texas Invitational

PASADENA — Fulshear, George Ranch and Terry all competed in the McDonald’s Texas Invitational Tournament at Pasadena Memorial and Deer Park high schools this past weekend.
All three teams competed in the Boys Division 2 bracket.
The Fulshear Chargers ended tournament play in sixth place in the silver bracket.
After dispatching George Ranch on Thursday, the Chargers fell victim to Clear Brook on Thursday, 62-50.
Dylan Garner led with 11 points and Toby Princewell added nine in the George Ranch game.
Walker had another strong showing, scoring 15 against the Wolverines.
The Chargers fell behind in the consolation silver bracket after losing to Crosby on Friday, 59-54.
Garner continued his strong scoring with a 12-point performance.
Cannon Yarbrough added eight points, five rebounds and two assists in the loss.
Fulshear closed Friday with a 63-55 win against the Austin Bulldogs.
The Chargers rode behind their two playmakers as Princewell and Garner combined for 25 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals.
Fulshear dropped to sixth place in the silver bracket after squandering a 25-11 halftime lead to district rival Angleton on Saturday.
The final was 47-45, with Angleton’s Kwame Roy scoring 25.
The Chargers are now 4-3.
George Ranch made a strong turnaround after going winless in group play on Thursday.
The Fulshear Chargers won a tightly contested 47-44 game in a battle between nearby rivals.
George Ranch brought the game to one possession after falling behind by 12 in the fourth quarter but could not make a shot attempt as time expired.
The Longhorns followed with a 52-43 loss to Clear Brook later that evening.
George Ranch ended its three-game skid with a 64-46 win against Sterling on Friday.
The Longhorns ended the day with a disappointing 45-33 loss to Katy Taylor.
George Ranch ended the tournament in third place in the bronze division after dismantling Terry, 63-36.
The Longhorns are now 3-4.
The Terry Rangers claimed fourth place in the bronze division.
The Rangers opened with a 71-36 loss to host Pasadena Memorial on Thursday morning.
Terry played later that afternoon and suffered a 41-37 loss to New Caney.
The Rangers earned their lone win of the tournament by knocking off Sam Rayburn on Friday, 56-52.
The winning ways were short-lived as Dulles, 59-25 dominated the Rangers.
Terry closed the tournament with a 63-36 loss to George Ranch.
