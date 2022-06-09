Area programs continue to compete in 7-on-7 tournaments this weekend

The seventh week of 7-on-7 football in Texas will feature Fort Bend teams competing in multiple tournaments.
The annual LCISD tournament will take place Friday at Foster High School and Briscoe Junior High School. The field will include five LCISD teams: Foster, Fulshear, George Ranch, Terry and first-time percipient Randle. The field will also include Clements and Katy Jordan from Fort Bend County.
Brazos will participate in its third state-qualifying tournament on Saturday in Ganado. The Cougars are in Pool A with Rice Consolidated, Tidehaven and Flatonia. The Tigers of Tidehaven have already qualified and can’t advance out of pool play.
Pool B includes Danbury, Ganado, Three Rivers and George West. Ganado has already qualified for state.
Two teams will punch their ticket to state, with two teams from each pool reaching the state-qualifying round. The Pool A winner will play the Pool B runner--up and the Pool B winner will face the Pool A runner-up.
Pool play begins at 9 a.m. in Ganado on Saturday.
Ridge Point will play in the Dickinson Tournament on Friday. The Panthers are in Pool C at Clear Spring High School with Clear Springs, Manvel and Friendswood.
The winner of Pool C will play the winner of Pool D at Clear Falls High School for a spot at state. Pool D includes Clear Creek, Clear Brook, Clear Springs B and Conroe Grand Oaks.
Pool play will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday across campuses at Dickinson, Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Clear Creek.
Tournament scores
Foster, East Bernard and Brazos participated in state-qualifying tournament this past week.
The Falcons traveled north to Cy-Creek High School Friday to play in the Cy-Fair East Tournament.
Foster defeated Klein Cain 49-19 before losing to Cy-Creek 20-19 and Cy-Springs 20-12.
In the Rice Raider SQT in Altair, East Bernard won all three of its games. The Brahmas took down Rice Consolidated 33-20, Ganado 27-14 and Houston Washington 22-6.
Brazos lost all three games to Tidehaven 33-12, Corrigan-Camden 19-13 and Flatonia 12-6.
