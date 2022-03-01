Area powerlifters headed to regionals

The powerlifting teams from Fort Bend will compete in regional meets this weekend. Needville, Stafford, Brazos and East Bernard will have double-digit lifters at regionals and here is a closer look at meet:
Boys
The Texas High School Powerlifting Association Region IV-Division II meet for Needville and Stafford boys will take place on Saturday, Mar. 12, at West Hardin High School. The Region IV-Division III meet will be Friday for Brazos and East Bernard boys.
The East Bernard Brahmas had 11 qualifiers for the regionals, including Tye Warncke, Alex Henriquez, Cade Janecek, Illirian Haxhijaj, Johnny Martinez, Kaleb Rivera, Blake Jedlicka, DJ Losak, Jay Galvan, Korbyn Hudgins and Lance Herimann.
Galvan is the top qualifier in the boys’ 198-pound division with a total of 1,515 pounds. He had a 600-pound squat, 375-pound bench press and 540-pound deadlift.
Blake Jedlicka has the No. 1 total in the boys’ 181-pound division with a total of 1,305 pounds from 515 squat, 285 bench press, 505 deadlift. Losak is the No. 6 qualifier in the 181 division (1,245). Martinez and Rivera are tied for the No. 2 total in the 148-pound weight class with a total of 1,165.
Henriquez and Janecek are tied for the fourth in the 123 class with a matching total of 795 pounds.
Hudgins (1,265) and Herimann (1,245) are qualified fifth and sixth in the boys’ 198-pound division.
Tye Warncke is the eighth-best qualifier in the 114-pound division with a total of 630.
Haxhijaj is the 11th-best qualifier for the 132-pound division (790).
In the Region IV-Division II field, the Needville earned four qualifiers on the boys’ side with Jesse Norwood, Matthew Torres, Hunter Brewster and Landon Henke.
Henke is the top qualifier for the boys’ 308-pound division with a total of 1,880 total, including a 750-pound squat, 475-pound bench press and 655-pound deadlift.
Brewster is No. 2 in the 220-pound division with a total of 1,395, behind only Bay City’s Caden Bradford with a total of 1,475. He has a total from a 540 squat, 340 bench press and 515 deadlift.
Torres is seventh in the 198-pound division with a total of 1,270. Norwood is ninth in the 132-pound division with a total of 880.
Stafford had one qualifier with Erick Woods, the fourth-best total in the super heavyweight division with 1,245 pounds. He has a 400 squat, 340 bench press and 505 deadlift.
Brazos earned four regional qualifiers with Bryan Maldonado, Sergio Martinez, Joseph Townsend and Kasey Zientek.
Townsend was the No.1 qualifier in the 165-pound weight class with a total of 1,385. He had a 555 squat, 285 bench press and 545 deadlift.
Maldonado is the No. 2 qualifier in the boys’ 123-pound division with a total of 915. He has better squat than No.1 qualifier Jaden Thibodeaux of East Chambers. Bryan has a 200 bench press and 350 dead lift.
Zientek has a total of 1,465 in the 220-weight class with a better squat (610) than No. 1 qualifier Hardin, who had a 1,505. Kasey also posted a 335 bench press and 520 deadlift.
Martinez is the 10th-best total (805) in the 132-pound weight class.
Girls
The Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Region IV-Division II meet for the Needville and Stafford girls will take place on Wednesday, Mar. 3 at Bay City High School, while the Region II-Division III meet will be on the same day at Dublin High School.
Needville has nine qualifiers for the regional tournament, including Makenna Christian, Claire Jetton, Savannah Marin, Grace Polak, Meirabella Rouane, Samantha Silvas, Emily Martinez, Shleby Kaack and Klaryssa Cortes.
Rouane is third entering regionals with a total of 845 in the 165-pound division, while Silvas (650) is 14th overall.
Jetton is the seventh-highest qualifier in the 132-pound division (610), while Marin is 17th in 132 (560).
Kaack is ninth in the 198-pound with a total of 715.
Martinez is ninth in the 181-pound division with a total of 640.
Christian is tied for 10th in the 97-pound division with a total of 340.
Polak is the 16th-highest total in the 148-pound division (640). Cortes is 17th in the 259-pound division with a total of 485.
Stafford had five qualifiers for the girls, including Aisha Howard (165) with a total of 585, Vinasha Sylvestre (181, 485), Tiana Spells (220, 680), Jazmyn Lane (220, 555) and Angelina Regino (259, 510).
Brazos had 10 regional qualifiers for freshman Lily Bertrand, junior Jemma Zahradnik, freshman Camila Camacho, sophomore Sara Rincon-Morales, freshman Jessica Ramos, freshman Michelle Rodriguez, senior Joanna Ramos, sophomore Tiona Steward, freshman Cheyenne Michalsky and sophomore Marlena Nunn.
Nunn is the No. 3 qualifier in the 259+ weight class with a total of 795 pounds. Stewart is the No. 5 qualifier in the 220 division (860), and Mickalsky is eighth in the same division (765).
Rincon-Morales is eighth in the 123-pound division with a total of 640. Bertrand is 10th in the 97-pound division with a total of 435.
Zahradnik collected a total of 600 for 11th in the 114-pound class, while Ramos is 12th (715) in the 181-pound class.
