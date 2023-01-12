 Skip to main content
Area girls secure dominant wins

FOSTER 72, TERRY 19

The Foster Lady Falcons keep cruising through District 20-5A with another dominant win over Terry on Tuesday.

The Lady Falcons improved to 6-0, 20-8 and hope to continue a seven-game winning streak.

Foster will battle Fulshear for the No. 1 seed in the district on Friday at 7 p.m.

GEORGE RANCH 62, CLEMENTS 27

Leslie Forun’s 22-point Tuesday night helped her Longhorns recover from Friday’s loss with a dominant Tuesday win against Clements.

Logan Riley and Kenna Nguya added 10 points each in the game.

