Area girls secure dominant wins

The Foster Lady Falcons keep cruising through District 20-5A with another dominant win over Terry on Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons improved to 6-0, 20-8 and hope to continue a seven-game winning streak.
Foster will battle Fulshear for the No. 1 seed in the district on Friday at 7 p.m.
GEORGE RANCH 62, CLEMENTS 27
Leslie Forun’s 22-point Tuesday night helped her Longhorns recover from Friday’s loss with a dominant Tuesday win against Clements.
Logan Riley and Kenna Nguya added 10 points each in the game.
The Longhorns return to even standing in the district at 4-4 and 14-13 overall.
George Ranch will be challenged on its road trip to Austin this Friday at 7 p.m.
Fulshear remained unbeaten in District 20-5A with a dominant win.
The Chargers’ dominance continued on Tuesday with its second-straight game with more than 70 points.
In the past three games, Fulshear has outscored their district opponents 210-64.
Fulshear moves to 6-0, 20-5.
The Chargers will have their test of the season within the district when they play Foster on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Lady Lions continue to overperform in their inaugural season as Randle earned its third district win against Marshall on Tuesday.
Randle improves to 3-3, 15-10.
The Lady Lions will look to extend their two-game winning streak against Terry on Friday at 7 p.m.
WILLOWRIDGE 36, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 27
The Lamar Consolidated Lady Mustangs suffered a tough loss to Willowridge on Tuesday.
The Mustangs fall to 2-4, 5-19.
Lamar will next play Kempner at home on Friday at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, Travis fell short in a hard-fought affair against 23-3 Hightower.
The Lady Tigers fall to 3-6, 6-15.
Travis will next battle Dulles on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Lady Jays’ losing ways continued on Tuesday with the team’s 10th-straight loss to Sealy Tuesday.
Needville drops to 0-5, 3-17.
The struggling Jays will look to snap their losing streak at home against Bellville on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
