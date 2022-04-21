Area athletic trainer jumps into action when Boling pitcher's heart stops

Boling freshman Kade Smith joined his teammates in smiling after the final out was recorded last Thursday evening in New Gulf.
While just another game for most of the junior varsity, for Smith, this was only his third game since being brought back to life by Shelby Jacobs, a Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land athletic trainer assigned to Boling.
“It was great, no better feeling (than being back on the field),” Smith said.
Just weeks earlier it was questionable if the 15-year-old would be able to play baseball again.
While recuperating in the hospital, doctors told him they weren’t sure when or if he’d ever be able to take to the field again.
“I was very upset, I don’t think I ever cried that much in my life. But I’m still able to play, thank God,” Smith said
Luckily for Smith, who suffers from Long QT syndrome, doctors were able to learn more about his condition and return him back to the game he loves.
Long QT syndrome is a heart rhythm condition that can potentially cause fast, chaotic heartbeats, according to mayoclinic.org.
Smith pitches and plays all over the field for the Bulldogs, against Danbury he made his return, getting one at-bat and drawing a walk. This past Monday against Brazos, Smith was able to return to pitching, also hitting a double in his only at-bat with cheers from the dugout and Boling fans in the stands celebrating as he rounded first base, eventually scoring later in the inning.
The coaches have slowly worked him back into the lineup, and against Van Vleck, he got his most work since playing second base and shortstop and driving in a run in two at-bats.
Scary scene
It was just a normal day for everyone in Boling on March 28 as the athletic period started.
Football players were lifting out in the weight room, and the rest of the athletes, including Smith, were on the track running 150-meter sprints. Jacobs was getting the trainers’ room ready for the students who were going to stop by during the period.
Smith doesn’t remember too much from that day, just a few moments before falling on the track and then waking up in an ambulance next to his father Grady Smith.
“I (got) about halfway done through the second (150) and then my vision started fading and once I crossed the finish line I collapsed,” Kade said.
Jacobs still in the trainers’ room received a call from coach Caleb Berry telling her she was needed on the track urgently.
“All he said is we need you out here,” Jacobs recalled.
As she was heading out to the track, Boling senior Nick Gutierrez ran in from outside telling her to come quick. They both ran to the track, not knowing what was happening. She saw coach Brent Tritschler waving her over to Berry who was kneeling next to Smith.
“You could kind of see some breathing from his mouth and some movements going on,” Jacobs said. “As I got up to him you saw his body take this big gasp, like a last breath gasp.”
Jacobs started looking for a pulse, found one but it quickly disappeared. After searching for a few seconds with no luck, she began CPR on Smith.
As she started chest compressions, Jacobs told Berry they needed the AED (automated external defibrillator). Boling senior Marc Mendoza ran to go get it from the trainers’ room.
Jacobs, a Needville High School graduate, had been CPR trained since seventh grade and every two years since getting recertified, but had never needed her training until that moment, she said.
Despite Jacobs doing five rounds of CPR, none of Smith’s ribs were broken, a common injury resulting from CPR.
After the fourth round of compressions and breaths, Mendoza returned with the school’s AED. Without scissors, they were able to rip Smith’s shirt off so they could place the pads. Despite Smith being sweaty both Berry and Mendoza were able to get the pads on while Jacobs continued compressions.
As the AED began analyzing, the monitor said no shock was advised, Jacobs said.
Confused, and Smith still not breathing, Jacobs went right back into CPR.
“All of a sudden you hear him start some agonal (labored) breathing,” Jacobs said. “The AED says continue CPR, so I go to continue, but all of a sudden his chest starts rebounding against me.”
Jacobs gave him two more breaths and Smith began to start to breathe on his own. She checked for a pulse and was finally able to feel a strong vital sign.
As she found a pulse, the Wharton EMS began to pull up to the high school. Minutes later, an air ambulance arrived landing on the practice field next to the track to take Smith to Memorial Hermann pediatrics center in downtown Houston where he stayed for four days.
“The good Lord had a plan and must have big things in store for Kade,” Grady said.
The next day, Jacobs talked to the athletes about how thankful she was for everyone contributing to help save Smith’s life.
“I told the whole group how proud I was of them and how every single thing that happened couldn’t have happened if I was out there all by myself,” Jacobs said. “It really took the whole team, the coaching staff, the kids, myself, our officers, Mr. (David) Calbert, Mrs. (Melanie)
Schubach and Mr. (Bryan) Blanar, Mr. (Keith) Jedlicka coming out there. You could tell God had his hand on every single person and we were placed exactly where we were supposed to be.”
More common than you think
According to the Cleveland Clinic, one in every 5,000 people have Long Q-T Syndrome. The genetic condition affects the electrical system in the heart. It can be taken care of through medication and can be discovered during an EKG (electrocardiogram).
Currently, an EKG is optional for UIL physicals, but Grady would like to see that change.
Kade will need to be on medication for the rest of his life to help manage his heart rhythm, Grady said.
Grady is the President of the Wharton Babe Ruth league, while they do not require physicals to play baseball, during the opening ceremony on May 8th they will share Kade’s story with the hopes to raise awareness.
He also plans to talk to Wharton County’s State Representative Phil Stephenson about taking this issue to the state level, so not only athletes but cheerleaders, marching band and the drill team should be required to take an EKG to try and catch this condition before it becomes life threatening.
Full circle
This ending could have been different, this is the first season Boling has had a full-time athletic trainer. After years of just having a trainer for athletic events, Boling entered into a partnership with Houston Methodist which eventually landed them Jacobs.
“We always had a trainer for football games and home events, but we never had one that was here every day with the kids, during the athletic periods,” Boling Athletic Director Kevin Urbanek said. “I’m super thankful (she is here).”
Jacobs was actually taught by Urbanek when he was a teacher and coach in Needville. When the position became available Urbanek’s first call was to her.
Jacobs has been an athletic trainer in the area for many years. After graduating from Texas State her first job was working at El Campo High School from 2013 to 2014. She then went to Wharton High School, working from 2014 to 2016. After Wharton, she made her way to George Ranch High School and was there from 2016 until 2021.
