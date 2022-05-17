AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:57 p.m. EDT

Butler scores 41, Heat take Game 1 from Celtics 118-107
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 41 points, and the Miami Heat turned things around with a huge third quarter on the way to beating the shorthanded Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. Tyler Herro scored 18 and Gabe Vincent added 17 for the Heat, who outscored Boston 39-14 in the third quarter. Butler had 17 alone in the third, outscoring the Celtics by himself over those 12 minutes. Jayson Tatum scored 29 for the Celtics, who were without starters Marcus Smart (foot) and Al Horford (health and safety protocols). Jaylen Brown scored 24 for Boston, which got 18 apiece from Robert Williams III and Payton Pritchard.
Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The Lightning took Game 1 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season. Anthony Duclair had the goal for Florida.
Magic Moment: Orlando wins lottery, lands No. 1 pick
CHICAGO (AP) — The Orlando Magic won the NBA draft lottery and landed the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since they got Dwight Howard nearly two decades ago. Orlando finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 22-60 and missed the playoffs for the eighth time in 10 years. But they got a huge win in the lottery, with the top pick for the first time since taking Howard in 2004. Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are widely considered the most likely candidates to be taken first. The draft is June 23 in New York. Oklahoma City got the second pick, followed by Houston and Sacramento.
Tiger Woods says he's all about majors, a Mickelson rebuke
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tiger Woods says he cares about majors and legacies. He made that point at the PGA Championship while delivering a sharp rebuke of Phil Mickelson. Mickelson is not defending his PGA title at Southern Hills. He hasn't played competitively in three months since his explosive comments exposed his support of a Saudi-funded rival golf league. Woods says he supports the PGA Tour and that Mickelson has a different view on how golf should be run. They were unusually blunt words from Woods. Amid chatter about Mickelson and the Saudi league, Woods says he is stronger than when he returned at the Masters following a car crash more than a year earlier.
State Dept pushing to see Griner; NBA Commissioner weighs in
The State Department said Tuesday that it still pushing to have regular contact with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for nearly three months. A consular official was able to meet with Griner last week, when her pre-trial detention in Russia was extended for one month. Griner has been detained since February, after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport in Moscow. The NBA also weighed in on the matter Tuesday. Commissioner Adam Silver says his league is also trying to bring Griner home.
O's Harvey suspended 60 games by MLB for drug distribution
NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse. The punishment follows his admission that he provided opioids to Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who fatally overdosed. Harvey admitted in February during a federal trial in Texas stemming from Skaggs' death that he used cocaine in New York and California. A 33-year-old right-hander, the former New York Mets star agreed last month to a minor league contract with the Orioles that would have a $1 million salary if he is added to the 40-man roster. Harvey has been working out at Baltimore’s extended spring training facility and has not pitched in any games.
Houston rockets: Astros hit 5 HRs in 2nd, rout Red Sox 13-4
BOSTON (AP) — The Astros tied the MLB record for most home runs in an inning, hitting five off Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi as part of a nine-run second to help Houston rout Boston 13-4. Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Peña, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel all went deep for the Astros, who set a franchise mark for most home runs in an inning. Tucker added his second homer of the night and seventh of the season in the fourth inning – a grand slam off Tyler Danish — as Houston won for the 13th time in 15 games. José Urquidy allowed 12 hits and four runs, including home runs to Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez, but lasted five innings to record the victory. Eovaldi (1-2) became just the third pitcher in major league history to surrender five home runs in an inning.
Curry, Thompson ready to lead Warriors vs surprising Mavs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one step closer to playing for another championship as they prepare to tip off Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Thompson looks like his old self this postseason after returning in January from injuries that sidelined him for more than 2 1/2 years. He can’t wait to lead the Warriors into the best-of-seven series against the fourth-seeded Mavericks, who took down top-seeded Phoenix in the deciding seventh game of their semifinal series.
Hurricanes look to keep rolling at home vs. New York Rangers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers open their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night. The Hurricanes have home-ice advantage after outlasting the Rangers in the regular season to win the Metropolitan Division title. Playing at home proved critical in the first-round series win against Boston. All four of Carolina's wins in that series came at home, including the deciding Game 7. The Rangers are coming off their own seven-game series in a comeback against the Pittsburgh Penguins. New York had trailed in that series 3-1.
Rich Strike skipping Preakness reignites Triple Crown debate
BALTIMORE (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike's absence from the Preakness has reignited the debate over whether the spacing of the three Triple Crown races should be changed. The current schedule of two weeks from the Derby to Preakness and then three weeks to the Belmont has been in place since 1969, except for 2020 when the pandemic disrupted the order. Proponents of change argue it's better for horses to get more rest and that the Preakness would become a better race. Those in favor of the status quo point to the sport's tradition and say it should be difficult to win the Triple Crown.
