You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school boys basketball

Annual FBISD boys basketball tournament play begins Thursday

  • 0
Tournament time

Bush senior Ryan Hill drives to the basket against Ridge Point senior Jamir Norman-turner at the LCISD Innovational earlier this month. 

The annual Fort Bend ISD Boys Basketball Tournament brings the best basketball teams across the Houston area to Fort Bend County. The 2021 edition will feature 24 teams playing across the locations: Hopson Field House, Bush High School and Dulles High School.

The tournament field includes Austin, Bush, Cain, Clements, Columbia, Dulles, Elkins, Hightower, Killeen, Klein Cain, La Marque, Houston Lamar, Manvel, Marshall, Houston Memorial, New Caney, Aldine Nimitz, Houston Northside, Ridge Point, Stafford, Terry, Travis, Houston Washington and Willowridge.

Pool play will begin on Thursday and bracket play will be completed on Friday and Saturday.

The following are the pools for play on Thursday.

Pool A: Elkins, Klein Cain, Columbia

Pool B: Houston Washington, Dulles, Willowridge

Pool C: Hightower, Houston Lamar, Austin

Pool D: Travis, Aldine Nimitz, Kempner

Pool E: Manvel, New Caney, Northside

Pool F: Bush, La Marque, Terry

Pool G: Marshall, Ridge Point, Houston Memorial

Pool H: Clements, Stafford, Killeen

2021 Balfour Fort Bend ISD Varsity Basketball Tournament 

Thursday, Dec. 9

Bush High School

9 a.m. - Marshall vs. Houston Memorial

10:30 a.m. - Stafford vs. Clements

Noon - Bush vs. Terry

1:30 p.m. - Ridge Point vs. Marshall

3 p.m. - Clements vs. Killeen

4:30 p.m. - La Marque vs. Bush

6 p.m. - Houston Memorial vs. Ridge Point

7:30 p.m. - Terry vs. La Marque

Dulles High School

9 a.m. - Travis vs. Nimitz

10:30 a.m. - Manvel vs. Northside

Noon - Washington vs. Willowridge

1:30 p.m. - Kempner vs. Travis

3 p.m. - Willowridge vs. Dulles

4:30 p.m. - Nimitz vs. Kempner

6 p.m. - Dulles vs. Washington

7:30 p.m. - Killen vs. Stafford

Hopson Field House

9 a.m. - Elkins vs. Columbia

10:30 - Houston Lamar vs. Hightower

Noon - Columbia vs. Klein Cain

1:30 p.m. - Austin vs. Lamar

3 p.m. - Northside vs. New Caney

4:30 p.m. - Klein Cain vs. Elkins

6 p.m. - Hightower vs. Austin

7:30 p.m. - New Caney vs. Manvel

Friday, Dec. 10

Gold division bracket

Hopson Field House

9 a.m. - Pool H No. 1 vs. Pool G No. 1

10:30 a.m. - Pool E No. 1 vs. Pool F No. 1

Noon - Pool C No. 1 vs. Pool D No. 1

1:30 p.m. - Pool A No. 1 vs. Pool B No.1

3 p.m. - Pool E-Pool F loser vs. Pool H-Pool G loser

4:30 p.m. - Pool E-Pool F winner vs. Pool H-Pool G winner

6 p.m. - Pool A-Pool B loser vs. Pool C-Pool D loser

7:30 p.m. - Pool A-Pool B winner vs. Pool C-Pool D winner

Silver division bracket

Bush High School

9 a.m. - Pool H No. 2 vs. Pool G No. 2

10:30 a.m. - Pool E No. 2 vs. Pool F No. 2

Noon - Pool C No. 2 vs. Pool D No. 2

1:30 p.m. - Pool A No. 2 vs. Pool B No. 2

3 p.m. - Pool E-Pool F loser vs. Pool H-Pool G loser

4:30 p.m. - Pool E-Pool F winner vs. Pool H-Pool G winner

6 p.m. - Pool A-Pool B loser vs. Pool C-Pool D loser

7:30 p.m. - Pool A-Pool B winner vs. Pool C-Pool D winner

Bronze division bracket

Dulles High School

3 p.m. - Pool H No. 3 vs. Pool G No. 3

4:30 p.m. - Pool E No. 3 vs. Pool F No. 3

6 p.m. - Pool C No. 3 vs. Pool D No. 3

7:30 p.m. p.m. - Pool A No. 3 vs. Pool B No. 33

Saturday, December 11

Gold bracket division

Hopson Fieldhouse

Noon - Gold consolation finals

4:30 p.m - Third-place game

6 p.m. - Gold division championship

Silver bracket division

Bush High School

Noon - Silver consolation finals

Bronze division bracket

Hopson Fieldhouse

10:30 a.m. - Pool E-Pool F loser vs. Pool H-Pool G loser

9 a.m. - Pool E-Pool F winner vs. Pool H-Pool G winner

1:30 p.m. - Bronze division bracket championship

Bush High School

10:30 a.m. - Pool A-Pool B loser vs. Pool C-Pool D loser

9 a.m. - Pool A-Pool B winner vs. Pool C-Pool D winner

1:30 p.m. - Bronze consolation finals

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription