Annual FBISD boys basketball tournament play begins Thursday

The annual Fort Bend ISD Boys Basketball Tournament brings the best basketball teams across the Houston area to Fort Bend County. The 2021 edition will feature 24 teams playing across the locations: Hopson Field House, Bush High School and Dulles High School.
The tournament field includes Austin, Bush, Cain, Clements, Columbia, Dulles, Elkins, Hightower, Killeen, Klein Cain, La Marque, Houston Lamar, Manvel, Marshall, Houston Memorial, New Caney, Aldine Nimitz, Houston Northside, Ridge Point, Stafford, Terry, Travis, Houston Washington and Willowridge.
Pool play will begin on Thursday and bracket play will be completed on Friday and Saturday.
The following are the pools for play on Thursday.
Pool A: Elkins, Klein Cain, Columbia
Pool B: Houston Washington, Dulles, Willowridge
Pool C: Hightower, Houston Lamar, Austin
Pool D: Travis, Aldine Nimitz, Kempner
Pool E: Manvel, New Caney, Northside
Pool F: Bush, La Marque, Terry
Pool G: Marshall, Ridge Point, Houston Memorial
Pool H: Clements, Stafford, Killeen
2021 Balfour Fort Bend ISD Varsity Basketball Tournament
Thursday, Dec. 9
Bush High School
9 a.m. - Marshall vs. Houston Memorial
10:30 a.m. - Stafford vs. Clements
Noon - Bush vs. Terry
1:30 p.m. - Ridge Point vs. Marshall
3 p.m. - Clements vs. Killeen
4:30 p.m. - La Marque vs. Bush
6 p.m. - Houston Memorial vs. Ridge Point
7:30 p.m. - Terry vs. La Marque
Dulles High School
9 a.m. - Travis vs. Nimitz
10:30 a.m. - Manvel vs. Northside
Noon - Washington vs. Willowridge
1:30 p.m. - Kempner vs. Travis
3 p.m. - Willowridge vs. Dulles
4:30 p.m. - Nimitz vs. Kempner
6 p.m. - Dulles vs. Washington
7:30 p.m. - Killen vs. Stafford
Hopson Field House
9 a.m. - Elkins vs. Columbia
10:30 - Houston Lamar vs. Hightower
Noon - Columbia vs. Klein Cain
1:30 p.m. - Austin vs. Lamar
3 p.m. - Northside vs. New Caney
4:30 p.m. - Klein Cain vs. Elkins
6 p.m. - Hightower vs. Austin
7:30 p.m. - New Caney vs. Manvel
Friday, Dec. 10
Gold division bracket
Hopson Field House
9 a.m. - Pool H No. 1 vs. Pool G No. 1
10:30 a.m. - Pool E No. 1 vs. Pool F No. 1
Noon - Pool C No. 1 vs. Pool D No. 1
1:30 p.m. - Pool A No. 1 vs. Pool B No.1
3 p.m. - Pool E-Pool F loser vs. Pool H-Pool G loser
4:30 p.m. - Pool E-Pool F winner vs. Pool H-Pool G winner
6 p.m. - Pool A-Pool B loser vs. Pool C-Pool D loser
7:30 p.m. - Pool A-Pool B winner vs. Pool C-Pool D winner
Silver division bracket
Bush High School
9 a.m. - Pool H No. 2 vs. Pool G No. 2
10:30 a.m. - Pool E No. 2 vs. Pool F No. 2
Noon - Pool C No. 2 vs. Pool D No. 2
1:30 p.m. - Pool A No. 2 vs. Pool B No. 2
3 p.m. - Pool E-Pool F loser vs. Pool H-Pool G loser
4:30 p.m. - Pool E-Pool F winner vs. Pool H-Pool G winner
6 p.m. - Pool A-Pool B loser vs. Pool C-Pool D loser
7:30 p.m. - Pool A-Pool B winner vs. Pool C-Pool D winner
Bronze division bracket
Dulles High School
3 p.m. - Pool H No. 3 vs. Pool G No. 3
4:30 p.m. - Pool E No. 3 vs. Pool F No. 3
6 p.m. - Pool C No. 3 vs. Pool D No. 3
7:30 p.m. p.m. - Pool A No. 3 vs. Pool B No. 33
Saturday, December 11
Gold bracket division
Hopson Fieldhouse
Noon - Gold consolation finals
4:30 p.m - Third-place game
6 p.m. - Gold division championship
Silver bracket division
Bush High School
Noon - Silver consolation finals
Bronze division bracket
Hopson Fieldhouse
10:30 a.m. - Pool E-Pool F loser vs. Pool H-Pool G loser
9 a.m. - Pool E-Pool F winner vs. Pool H-Pool G winner
1:30 p.m. - Bronze division bracket championship
Bush High School
10:30 a.m. - Pool A-Pool B loser vs. Pool C-Pool D loser
9 a.m. - Pool A-Pool B winner vs. Pool C-Pool D winner
1:30 p.m. - Bronze consolation finals
