Anderson takes 6th in triple jump

AUSTIN — After two years of injuries cutting his seasons short, Needville junior Austin Anderson finally got his try at the 4A UIL State Track and Field meet.
Anderson recorded a longest jump of 46’-04 1/4” to place sixth in his first trip to the state meet.
“It was not a great day, but I got the job done,” Anderson said. “I got my name called, and that’s all I’m happy for.”
El Campo junior Oliver Miles, the silver medalist in the event last season, led through five jumps with a maximum distance of 48’-09 3/4”, but Taylor senior Jarvis Anderson reached a mark of 49’-06” in his sixth try to vault into first.
Miles had other plans than a second silver, however, as he lined up and launched himself to a distance of 50’-10” for a new school record and his first state championship.
“I was a little nervous, but I guess that dog inside of me came out,” Miles said. “Last year I got beat, I just feel like I wanted this more.
“To be honest, I thought I could jump 52’,” Miles added. “That’s how I was feeling. I’m just happy, I’m excited.”
