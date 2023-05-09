ROSENBERG — The Lamar Consolidated Mustangs were eliminated from the playoffs on Friday but not without putting up a fight in the closing inning of game two.
After a frustrating two-game sweep to Milby, the Mustangs saw their season end in their final home ballgame.
The District 19-5A representative got the better end of both games against Lamar Consolidated, beginning by delivering an extra-inning heartbreaker in game one.
Fans at Butler Sports Complex in Houston were treated to extra baseball after Tylan Hill and Randall Sosnowski crossed home plate to tie the game at two in the sixth.
Hill scored following Jonathan Anders grounding out to second base, and Sosnowski rushed home after a pitch passed by the Milby catcher.
The Buffs got on the board first in the third after Fredy Romero popped out to right field.
Catcher Alejandro Ruales could not corral Andrew Jones’ throw to home, allowing two Buffs to score.
Mustangs’ ace pitcher Anders threw seven innings for 109 pitches, allowing one earned run, four walks, four hits and striking out three.
Milby walked it off in the bottom of the eighth after Arthur Perez’s bunt sent Joaquin Montemayor home.
Head Coach Ryan Baudoin attributed the first-round exit to inexperience and unaffordable mistakes against a talented team.
“Being in the playoffs was something that was new to this group, and it showed at the beginning of game one,” Baudoin said. “We came out flat and allowed mistakes to take over, which put us in a hole early. We had opportunities late in the game to take the lead, and we didn’t. But one thing about this group all year is that they never stopped fighting, and that showed.”
The Buffs wasted little time in game two, silencing the home Rosenberg crowd by getting after Lamar pitcher Callen Hall.
Milby brought eight batters to the box, had five hits, and scored three runs right out of the gate.
Lamar attempted its first rally of the game by loading the bases with one out.
Unfortunately, the Mustangs brought just one run across before going cold at the plate through the sixth.
The Mustangs struggled mightily at the plate, striking out 23 times in the two-game series.
The Buffs extended the lead to 11-1 with three outs to go, with Alex Lopez collecting five RBIs.
Lamar would not go down without swinging in the bottom of the seventh by giving the home crowd an energetic end to its season.
The Mustangs cut the lead to 11-8 with the tying run on deck before Milby escaped with the series-clinching victory.
In the inning, RBI singles were earned by Hill, Anders, Ruales, Hall and Jordan Cornejo hit an RBI double.
Baudoin credited his players’ fight and is optimistic for the program’s future.
“We felt that if we could get some runners on, we would have a chance to make it a game,” Baudoin said. “We scored runs in that bottom half but still fell short. As you know, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the seventh-inning is not something that happens all the time, especially in the playoffs. Getting back to the playoffs is something special and has put this program back on the winning path.”
The Buffs move on to play Friendswood in a best-of-three series in the area round beginning on Thursday.
Lamar concludes its first playoff season since 2017 at 13-17-1 and its first season with at least 10 district wins since 2012.
