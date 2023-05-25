Anders wins MVP

Local pitchers dominated the District 20-5A All-District awards with Fulshear senior Tyler Schumann and Lamar Consolidated senior Jonathan Anders securing Co-MVP honors in District 20-5A baseball on Monday.
Schumann’s outstanding performance earned him the MVP title for Fulshear, while head coach Robb Jensen and his staff were recognized as the Coaching Staff of the Year.
Among the talented players from Fulshear, sophomore second baseman Mason Schultz was named the district’s Newcomer of the Year.
The first team included pitcher Collin Cobb, outfielder Patrick Hodges, first baseman Lane Arroyos, third baseman Ty Powell, designated hitter Stefano Ramos, and utility man Zach Nicholson.
Catcher Travis Reid received second-team honors, while Caven Fuentes, Matt Macklin, and Koy Tollefson received honorable mentions.
Lamar Consolidated’s Jonathan Anders shared the Co-MVP title with Schumann and was accompanied by several teammates in the award listings.
Michael Cuellar earned recognition as the district’s top second baseman and secured a spot on the first team.
Senior shortstop Tylan Hill, senior pitcher Callen Hall, and sophomore outfielder Randall Sosnowski were named to the second team.
Honorable mentions were awarded to junior Alejandro Ruales, junior Josh Cornejo, junior Zach Holmes, senior Jacob Hinski, and senior Andrew Jones.
Foster showcased its strong rotation, with three of their pitchers making it to the First Team All-District 20-5A.
Chase Batten, Cooper Schwank, and Jackson Low represented the Falcons in this esteemed category. Outfielders Alex Burnell and Jacob Szafran also earned first-team accolades.
Walker Owens and Josh Ramirez were recognized on the second team as outfielders, while Coleman Biggs secured a spot as second baseman.
Julio Cuotto claimed the third baseman position, and Micah Dean was named as the designated hitter. Ridge Aventurado, Walker Owens, and Hayden Holchak received honorable mentions.
Terry’s Clayton Ohl, a sophomore pitcher, received first-team honors for the Rangers, along with outfielder Eric Garza.
Freshman Matthew Eben made an impressive debut by earning second-team honors in his first high school season.
Senior first baseman Jaysen Camacho took home second-team accolades in his final season in Rosenberg.
Michael Cuevas, Andrew Hernandez, Geraldo Rodriguez, and Jayden Robertson were all recognized with honorable mentions.
Randle Lions made history during their first UIL season as pitcher Ray Rodriguez became the first Lion to receive first-team all-district honors in District 20-5A baseball.
Cedrick McClintock, Mason Mixon, Lorenzo Coronado, and Jaylon Toland received honorable mentions.
