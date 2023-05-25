 Skip to main content
Anders wins MVP

Lamar Consolidated senior Jonathan Anders won co-MVP honors in district 20-5A. Anders helped pitch the Mustangs into the postseason in 2023.

 Herald photo by Rhonda Taormina

Local pitchers dominated the District 20-5A All-District awards with Fulshear senior Tyler Schumann and Lamar Consolidated senior Jonathan Anders securing Co-MVP honors in District 20-5A baseball on Monday.

FULSHEAR

Schumann’s outstanding performance earned him the MVP title for Fulshear, while head coach Robb Jensen and his staff were recognized as the Coaching Staff of the Year.

Among the talented players from Fulshear, sophomore second baseman Mason Schultz was named the district’s Newcomer of the Year.

The first team included pitcher Collin Cobb, outfielder Patrick Hodges, first baseman Lane Arroyos, third baseman Ty Powell, designated hitter Stefano Ramos, and utility man Zach Nicholson.

Catcher Travis Reid received second-team honors, while Caven Fuentes, Matt Macklin, and Koy Tollefson received honorable mentions.

LAMAR CONSOLIDATED

