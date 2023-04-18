Anders slinging

 Skip to main content
Lamar Consolidated’s Jonathan Anders throws one of his 17 strikeouts of Randle during Friday’s game.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

RICHMOND — The Lamar Consolidated Mustangs completed their first-ever sweep of the Randle Lions on Friday behind Jonathan Anders’ 17 strikeouts in the 9-1 win at Randle.

Anders faced 24 batters and only allowed three hits and one run in his dominant showing.

Tylan Hill led with three RBIs, followed by two from Alejandro Ruales and single runs from Randall Sosnowski, Jonathan Anders, Zachary Holmes and Jacob Hinski.

Ray Rodriguez earned the Lions’ run with an RBI single in the first.

The Mustangs improve to 6-4, 9-15-1, while Randle falls to 3-7, 5-16-1.

Lamar begins a two-game series at Willowridge on Tuesday, while Randle begins its two-game homestand against Marshall.

Both games start at 6:30 p.m.

