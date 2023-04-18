Anders slinging

RICHMOND — The Lamar Consolidated Mustangs completed their first-ever sweep of the Randle Lions on Friday behind Jonathan Anders’ 17 strikeouts in the 9-1 win at Randle.
Anders faced 24 batters and only allowed three hits and one run in his dominant showing.
Tylan Hill led with three RBIs, followed by two from Alejandro Ruales and single runs from Randall Sosnowski, Jonathan Anders, Zachary Holmes and Jacob Hinski.
Ray Rodriguez earned the Lions’ run with an RBI single in the first.
The Mustangs improve to 6-4, 9-15-1, while Randle falls to 3-7, 5-16-1.
Lamar begins a two-game series at Willowridge on Tuesday, while Randle begins its two-game homestand against Marshall.
Both games start at 6:30 p.m.
ROSENBERG - The Rangers orchestrated an improbable comeback with a walkoff win against Marshall on Friday night.
Down 7-0 in the sixth, the Rangers scored eight unanswered in the final two innings to steal the win away from the Buffs.
Matthew Eben and Michael Cuevas earned runs after walking in their respective at-bats.
Eric Garza would then smack an RBI single to third base to bring in Geraldo Rodriguez.
Clayton Ohl and Jaysen Camacho followed later in the sixth to cut the lead to 7-6 entering the seventh.
Cuevas’s next at-bat proved to be the dagger after hitting a two-run RBI double to center field for the Rangers’ third-straight win.
Terry begins a two-game series with Foster on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
RICHMOND - The Falcons needed five innings to dispatch the Cougars in Friday’s 16-0 road win.
Senior Hayden Holchak scored a team-high four RBIs.
Alfonso Lopez, Micah Dean and Reid Richter earned two RBIs each, while single runs were obtained by Alex Burnell, Coleman Biggs, Aaron Dase, Aden Perwin and Brady Watassek.
Jackson Low pitched five perfect innings and struck out 12.
Foster remains one game from the District 20-5A lead at 9-1 behind Fulshear.
The Falcons host Terry on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
NEEDVILLE - Two early Needville runs were enough to hold off Sealy in Friday’s 2-1 win.
Despite Sealy outhitting Needville 6-4, the Blue Jays came off the field winners.
Nathan Elster had a great start, hitting an RBI single in his first at-bat to go up 1-0.
Later in the inning, Brance Farrell was hit by a pitch while the Jays loaded the bases.
The error allowed Kyson Vacek to score to go up 2-0.
Sealy cut the lead in half in the second inning following a Needville error.
The game was scoreless for the remainder, with the Jays earning a hard-fought rebound win.
Ryan Rodriguez went a complete seven innings with seven strikeouts.
The Jays will be on the road at Bellville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
HOUSTON - The Chargers scored 12 in the second inning to destroy the Eagles in five on Friday.
Mason Schultz and Patrick Hodges had three RBIs, Lane Arroyos and Tyler Schumann earned two and Ty Powell, Koy Tollefson and Sergio Ramos notched one RBI.
Matthew Macklin and Hodges combined for a two-hitter with two runs and 10 Ks.
The Chargers remain unbeaten in District 20-5A at 10-0, having not lost in district play since April 8, 2022.
Fulshear will next travel to Kempner for a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday start.
MISSOURI CITY - The Longhorns lacked the firepower to keep up with the red-hot Panthers in Friday’s 7-2 loss.
George Ranch fell behind 3-0 through two innings before Blake Beheler trimmed the lead with an RBI single.
Tre Aikens cut the deficit to one after his groundball forced an error that scored Trent Richards.
Ridge Point brought home four unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings to secure another District 20-6A win.
The Longhorns play at Hightower on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Hightower sits in the fourth seed in the district, while George Ranch is third.
RICHMOND - Two late runs by the Knights led to a comeback victory over the Tigers on Friday.
Travis took the lead in the bottom of the third after Quentin Hickson earned an RBI double to score Lorenzo Miranda.
Elkins responded in the sixth when Maxwell Thompson grounded out to bring home Myles Jackson to tie the game at one.
Alex Hale hit the go-ahead RBI in the seventh with a double to left field to score Braylon Payne.
Travis’s Devin Cummings threw 114 pitches, allowed five hits and struck out eight.
