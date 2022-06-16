Amoros hired as Dash interim coach

The Houston Dash named Juan Carlos Amoros as the team’s interim head coach on Wednesday.
Amoros is expected to join the team at the end of June pending visa approval, the team said Wednesday.
Until then, Sarah Lowdon will remain the acting head coach. Lowdon will also be a part of Amoros’s staff as his first assistant.
Amoros was formerly the head coach of the Spanish team Real Betis Feminas from 2021 to 2022 where he led the club to its longest unbeaten streak in the Spain division.
“I am excited to join the Dash because I have seen the commitment to women’s soccer from owner Ted Segal and everyone at the organization,” Amorós said. “I believe the Dash have a massive potential to be one of the best teams in the best league in the world. I love that Houston is a multicultural city with the ability for me to make an impact in the community, both on and off the field. I can’t wait to get started.”
The 38-year-old Spaniard also coached the English FA Women’s Super League club Tottenham Hotspur from 2011-20.
Amoros earned Manager of the Year in the FA Women’s Championship League for the 2018-2019 season and the FA Women’s Premier League, now the FA Women’s National League
Lowdon has been the coach since the May 1 home opener and has led the Dash to a 3-2-1 record.
