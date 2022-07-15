All-star sendoffs: Lamar Blue 10U Little League team hopes to bring home a state title

George Ranch High School junior Trent Richards has some solid advice for the Lamar Blue 10U team headed to the state tournament this weekend in Tyler: Don’t give up no matter how bad it looks.
Richards should know. He was a member of the Lamar American 11U All-Star team to win the Texas East State Tournament championship game in 2017.
“We got smoked in the first game of the state tournament and then we came back and won it all,” he told the younger players during a send-off ceremony on Wednesday evening at the Little League field at George Park in Richmond.
“I guess my message is: Don’t give up until the last out of the game,” he said.
Thursday’s ceremony included a parade into the park by the 2022 Texas East Section 4 10U Champions: Lamar Blue.
Family, friends and supporters lined both sides of the road leading into the park to cheer the team on.
Many fans held signs.
Afterward, Richmond Mayor Becky Haas presented the players with a proclamation in their honor.
The proclamation noted that Little League has a rich history in Fort Bend County, beginning with the first team — Fort Bend National — in 1954 and the formation of the Lamar Little League in 1958.
A Lamar National 12U team finished second in the nation and third in the world at the Little League World Series in 2004.
Haas offered her own words of inspiration: “You guys work as a team. You depend on each other. No one hot dogs. Work as a unit. And hit it where there ain’t anyone.”
The Lamar Blue 10U team is one of four teams left standing in the state.
The double-elimination tournament will take place at Faulkner Park in Tyler.
Lamar Blue, the Section 4 champs, will face Bridge City, the Section 2 champs, on Saturday at 5 p.m.
The winner of the first game will play the winner of the NASA (Section 3 champs) and Washington County, (the Section 1 champs) at 8 p.m. Sunday. If Lamar loses Saturday’s match-up, it will play a second “win or go home” game on Sunday against the loser of the NASA-Washington County match-up.
If Lamar Blue wins either game on Sunday, it will play a win-or-go home game on Tuesday. If it wins Tuesday’s match-up, it will play for the state championship title on Wednesday — exactly the same scenario Trent Richards and his fellow players on the Lamar American 11U All-Star team endured in 2017 to win the state title.
The Lamar 10U Blue team comprises Kolby Belter, Jaxon Bowie, Caellum Chavez, Brooks Collum, Jackson Crew, Braxton Hajovsky, Carter Lawson, Landon Ocampo, Valentino Pickett, Dylan Rumple, Ethan Scudder, Abraham Silva, Colton Tomlin and Cole Yockey. Team manager is Randall Collum. He is assisted by coaches Andy Belter, Ryan Crew and Alson Tomlin.
Coach Collum arranged to have three major league baseball players send inspirational videos to the boys in time for their send-off ceremony on Wednesday.
Sharing inspiring messages were Matt Carpenter, an infielder for the New York Yankees; Kevin Kopps, a pitcher for the San Diego Padres organization’s San Antonio Missions Double-A team; and local product Randal Grichuk, an outfielder for the Colorado Rockies.
After introducing each member of the Lamar Blue team to the crowd, Collum shared his own advice with his boys.
“How many games have we lost?” he asked them.
“ZERO” the team yelled in unison.
“I don’t want to lose, I want to go undefeated,” the coach told the boys. “The journey is not over until we’re done in Tyler.”
But, he cautioned them to keep things in perspective.
“Remember the one thing I told you: Don’t let the moment get too big,” he said. “Always have fun in everything you do. You go out there and give everything you’ve got. Don’t be afraid to make a mistake.”
And what if a player makes a mistake, he asked the boys.
“FORGET ABOUT IT!” the boys hollered.
“Yes, forget about it. If you make an error you’re going to continue making errors if you think about it,” Collum said.
This is the second team Collum has taken to state. The last time he took a team to state championship tournament was in 2017 but they didn’t win.
Collum thanked the crowd for showing up on Wednesday.
“This is awesome, all this support,” he said. “I could have never imagined we would have this many people come out. Thank you so much for your support.”
Blake Beheler, also a member of 2017 11U state championship team, told the younger players that the memories they make at the state championship tournament will stay with them a lifetime.
After all, he hit two home runs in one inning in the state tournament to help lead his team to the title.
“I remember it like yesterday,” he said.
