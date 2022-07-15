All-star sendoff! Needville All-Stars ready to make more history at the Texas East tournament

NEEDVILLE — The last time the Needville community held a pep rally for its Little League team, it was a show of support for a young group of athletes who were sent home based on a single COVID-19 test.
The sadness and anger brought on by inconsistent pandemic protocols at the Southwest Regional were masked by the celebration of a proud community.
Thursday night was only a celebration.
The City of Needville and the Needville Little League held a pep rally for the league’s Major Softball All-Stars and 11U Baseball All-Stars.
The two teams will compete in the Texas East State Tournaments this weekend in El Campo for softball and Tyler for baseball.
The ceremonies were opened by Needville Mayor Sandra Dorr, who quickly gave way to the introduction of the major (12U) softball team.
The team’s manager Kevin Dees spoke about his team.
“This team got to where they are through hard work and long practices,” Dees said. “If you watch these girls play, you would know that they have a lot of fun.”
A theme for the majors has been sunflowers. The team shirt has sunflowers, and the girls wore sunflowers in their hair during the sectional tournament.
Dees explained the connection between the team and sunflowers.
“We call ourselves sunflowers, and one of the reasons is: A sunflower always faces the sun, and it is always looking for the bright spot,” Dees said.
“Sunflowers thrive when conditions aren’t right. A sunflower isn’t just one flower, but it's a bunch of (blooms) that grow together as a team.
“Sunflowers are beautiful, and in a world full of roses, choose to be a sunflower.”
The Section 4 champion Needville will be joined by Section 1 champion Columbus, Section 2 champion Silsbee and Section 3 champion East End.
The double-elimination tournament will begin on Friday at El Campo Little League’s Zlotnick Park at Legacy Fields.
Needville will be in the second game, playing against Silsbee at 8 p.m.
The first game will feature Columbus and East End at 6 p.m.
The opening-round losers will play at 5 p.m. with the loser of that game eliminated from the tournament. The winners will play each other at 8 p.m.
All four teams will play again on Saturday.
The opening-round losers will play at 5 p.m. on with the loser of that game eliminated from the tournament. The winners will play each other at 7:30 p.m.
The winners’ bracket will continue on Monday at 6 p.m. with a second game 30 minutes after if all but one team has been eliminated with two losses.
The losers’ bracket will play on Sunday before the finals on Tuesday.
The Major Softball team members are Avery Dees, Kenadi Hall, Lexi Schwenke, Olivia Search, Riley Toon, Rylie Bienek, Addison Kieth, Carsyn Hill, Chaise Roehling, Kelsey Chumchal, Madalynn Gibbs and Mixon Grayson.
The boys of summer were next, and manager Andy McRae spoke about his squad.
“These are some great kids, and Needville Little League does a great job all year round to make this happen,” McRae said.
“Needville Little League is top notch because of the volunteers, the parents we have and the fact the community comes out to support them.”
The 11U manager talked about the team’s mindset heading into another state tournament.
“We were there last year, and we came up one game short,” McRae said.
“We going to make another run at this year."
The Needville 11U Baseball All-Stars return to the Rose Capital West Little League fields in Tyler after winning the 10U Section 4 bracket last year.
The final four teams in the 11U tournament are the Section 4 champion Needville, section 1 champion Washington County, Section 2 champion Bridge City and Section 3 champion Bellaire.
The double-elimination tournament will begin Saturday, July 16, with Needville opening up against Bridge City at 5 p.m.
The other opening round game will feature Bellaire and Washington County at 8 p.m.
All four teams will play again on Sunday.
The opening-round losers will play at 5 p.m., with the loser of that game eliminated from the tournament. The winners will play each other at 8 p.m.
The winners’ bracket will continue on Tuesday at 5 p.m. with a second game minutes after if all but one team has been eliminated with two losses.
The losers’ bracket will play on Monday before the finals on Tuesday.
The 11U Baseball team members are Colton Georgi, Corbin Riddle, DJ Jablonski, Easton Ondruch, Easton Benge, Heath Filipp, Jagger McRae, Jakolby White, Jayson Arispe, Jensen Tielke, Josiah Benson, Weston Reed and Michael Raven.
