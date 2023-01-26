Aguirre's hat trick clinches Needville win

Jayleen Aguirre’s hat trick led the Lady Jays to a 4-1 District 25-4A opening win on Monday in Head Coach Scott Smithey’s return to Brazosport — the team he coached for six seasons.
As coach of the No. 6 ranked team in 4A-Region III UIL Texas soccer, Smithey discussed the importance of starting district play in the right direction.
“We made a big deal about the importance of district play and getting off to a good start,” Smithey said. “So proud of our team and their approach to this match. We knew Brazosport had played well early and is much improved. Scoring early was a big deal to set the tone.”
Scoring has not been an issue for Aguirre as the junior shot her 16th goal through the first 11 games.
Despite other teams being aware of her skills, Smithey remains impressed by her evolution on the field.
“No one is more marked than Jayleen,” Smithey said about his star forward. “She was the focal point tonight (Monday) and still found a way to score three goals. She is focused and passionate about her play. She has been on a roll lately and we are glad it continued tonight.”
Senior Arianna Franco also scored and had one assist in Monday’s win.
