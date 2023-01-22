Adnan CilasTinajero

The Falcons opened up District 20-5A by scoring eight goals at Randle on Wednesday night.
David Mills scored a hat trick with goals in the second, 16th and 41st minutes.
Ruben Pulgar scored in the 19th minute, Juan Leyva scored in the 50th minute, Younes Aldalqamouni scored in the 63rd minute and Adnan Cilas scored in the 68th minute.
Zachary Griffith and Nicholas Lopez had two assists each, while Andres Gomez, Leo Quartey and Mills assisted once.
Foster’s win against Randle was not just another victory for first-year Head Coach Thomas Keshavarzi but the reassurance that the team is heading in the right direction despite a 1-5 start.
“We had a pretty tough preseason,” Keshavarzi said. “We played a lot of really good teams and even started to doubt ourselves a little while, wondering if what we were doing was working, but the goal is to fix one thing every game. Today, we saw a lot of our goals came from particular positions. Our goal was to find guys and give them opportunities to score.”
The Falcons will next play at home against Lamar Consolidated at 7:15 p.m.
FULSHEAR 5, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 1
The Chargers opened district play with an impressive 5-1 victory against the Mustangs on Wednesday.
Fulshear will host its district home opener against Marshall on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Lamar’s next district game will be visiting Foster at 7:15 p.m.
The Rangers are 1-0 to open District 24-5A play after beating Willowrdige Wednesday night.
Terry entered tournament play in Dayton over the weekend and will next be at Kempner on Tuesday. The start time is set for 7:15 p.m.
The Longhorns gave up three goals in the second half in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to District 20-6A leader Austin.
George Ranch kept the match close in the first 40 minutes, trailing 2-1 after the period.
However, the Bulldogs scored three unanswered in the second half to secure the victory.
Senior Tobias Herrera scored the lone goal for George Ranch.
Goalie Gregor Jones was under constant pressure but managed to save seven, including a penalty-kick save.
The Longhorns played at home against Travis on Friday and will be on the road on Tuesday to take on Ridge Point.
The match is set for 7:30 p.m.
