Adnan CilasTinajero

FOSTER 8, RANDLE 0

The Falcons opened up District 20-5A by scoring eight goals at Randle on Wednesday night.

David Mills scored a hat trick with goals in the second, 16th and 41st minutes.

Ruben Pulgar scored in the 19th minute, Juan Leyva scored in the 50th minute, Younes Aldalqamouni scored in the 63rd minute and Adnan Cilas scored in the 68th minute.

Zachary Griffith and Nicholas Lopez had two assists each, while Andres Gomez, Leo Quartey and Mills assisted once.

Foster’s win against Randle was not just another victory for first-year Head Coach Thomas Keshavarzi but the reassurance that the team is heading in the right direction despite a 1-5 start.

“We had a pretty tough preseason,” Keshavarzi said. “We played a lot of really good teams and even started to doubt ourselves a little while, wondering if what we were doing was working, but the goal is to fix one thing every game. Today, we saw a lot of our goals came from particular positions. Our goal was to find guys and give them opportunities to score.”

