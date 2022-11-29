Abreu signs 3-year deal with Astros

The defending World Series champion Houston Astros added to their arsenal of batters with the three-year free agent signing of Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu on Monday, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.
Abreu spent his nine-year career as a White Sox, where he hit for .304 with 15 home runs and 75 RBIs in 157 games last season.
The home run total was the lowest of his career, but he was a more efficient batter with a 16.2% strikeout rate — his lowest career mark.
Abreu, who turns 36 in January, was a three-time All-Star with three Silver Sluggers, a Rookie of the Year in 2014 and the 2020 AL MVP.
He concludes his White Sox career with a .292 average with 1,445 hits, 243 homers and 863 RBIs.
The contract is expected to be “around $60 million” when finalized, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.
First base seemed to be a focus for Astros management as it was reported that Houston attempted to sign Anthony Rizzo.
