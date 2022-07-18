9-run rally propels Lamar to Texas East 10U finals

The Lamar Blue 10U All-Stars extended their shutout streak to 10 innings at the 2022 Texas East state 10U Baseball Tournament at Rose Capital West Little League’s fields at Faulkner Park in Tyler.
Lamar defeated NASA 11-0 Sunday to advance to the Texas East finals on Tuesday; the “Blue Bombers” will play either NASA or Washington County — needing one more win to earn a state championship.
Lamar got runners on base in the first two innings, but NASA kept the runners from scoring. Brooks Collum collected a single in the first inning, while Colton Tomlin and Carter Lawson secured walks in the second inning.
Lamar broke the scoreless tie with two runs in the third inning. Collum opened the rally with a one-out single followed by an Ethan Scudder single to put runners on the corners.
Abraham Silva plated a run with a fielder’s choice, and Scudder scored on a double steal.
Lamar put the game out of reach by sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring nine runs.
Jackson Crew (single), Jaxon Bowie (walk) and Caellum Chavez (walk) loaded the bases before Kolby Belter grounded into a fielder’s choice to produce a run.
Collum and Scudder each scored a run with a single. Silva forced home a run with a walk.
Dylan Rumple collected a hit to set the score at 7-0 before NASA got the first out.
Lamar added four more runs with two outs with Tomlin reaching on an error, Lawson and Chavez walking and Belter hitting a single.
Lamar’s 11 runs put the run rule into effect. Collum ended the game with a 1-2-3 effort in the fourth inning.
Collum scattered three hits over four innings, striking out three and walking none.
Collum was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Belter collected three RBIs.
Scudder was 2-for-3 2ith two runs scored and one RBI. Silva drove in two runs.
