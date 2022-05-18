 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College baseball

8 WCJC baseball players named to regional team

  • 0
2022 WCJC Baseball

Pictured is the 2022 Wharton County Junior College Pioneer Baseball Team. Front row, left to right, are Kole Tauzin of Tomball, Julian Rodriguez of Humble, Rafael Capistran of Brownsville, Kameron Snodgrass of Corpus Christi, Casey Sunseri of the Woodlands, Ben Columbus of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Matthew Delagarza of Victoria, Keaton Urioste of Katy, Hunter Smith of Spring, Daniel Pineda of Deer Park, Criztian Delgado of Kingsville, AJ Smith of Kilgore and team manager Blake Williams. Middle row, left to right, are assistant coach Michael Molina, head coach Trey Porras, assistant coach John Cannon, Jeremiah Bush of Corpus Christi, Andrew Hoanzl of Spring, Mohamed Harati of Houston, Daniel Dial of San Benito, Jake Rabe of Corpus Christi, Ryan Pehrson of Southlake, Ethan Casey of Buda, Andrew Kithil of Round Rock, Rome Shubert of Santa Fe, Derek Saenz of Corpus Christi and assistant coach Ricky Watkins. Back row, left to right, are Will Lee of Spring, AJ Kostic of Surprise, Arizona, Ethan Campos of Houston, Ian Soto Roman of Florida, Puerto Rico, Cole Beddingfield of Spring, Caden Biedermann of Bellaire, Brayden Evans of Pearland, David Lopez of San Benito and Lance Hicks of Spring.

The Wharton County Junior College baseball team had eight players receive postseason Region XIV honors after a successful 2022 campaign.

Freshman catcher and Nebraska commit Ben Columbus was named Region XIV Defensive Player of the Year and made First Team All-Conference and All-Region. The native Canadian posted a .356 average with nine homers and 57 RBIs in his 2022 season.

Rome Shubert made First Team All-Region and All Conference as well from the mound.

The Sam Houston State commit gave batters a hard time throughout the season going 10-1 with a 1.81 ERA with 75 strikeouts.

Casey Sunseri made his lasting legacy with the Pioneers before heading to Waco to play for Baylor with a Second Team All-Region and First Team All-Conference nod.

Sunseri finished batting .370 with six homers and 36 RBIs.

The Pioneers’ bullpen also earned a pair to First and Second Team All-Conference.

AJ Kostic made the first team with a 3.92 ERA with 37 Ks.

LSU Shreveport commit Danny Dial posted a 3.99 earned run average with 27 strikeouts in 29.1 innings of work out of the bullpen for a second team nomination.

Ethan Campos joined Dial with a 3.89 ERA and 44 strikeouts.

Outfielder Hunter Smith used his accuracy and speed to earn Second Team All-Conference with a .317 batting average and 22 stolen bases.

Second Team All-Region and All-Conference also featured outfielder Will Lee who finished hitting .330 and 47 RBIs.

The Pioneers finished the regular season at 35-20 and conference at 23-12. The 2022 season was one win short of the college’s single season win record of 36, set in 2004.

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription