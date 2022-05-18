8 WCJC baseball players named to regional team

The Wharton County Junior College baseball team had eight players receive postseason Region XIV honors after a successful 2022 campaign.
Freshman catcher and Nebraska commit Ben Columbus was named Region XIV Defensive Player of the Year and made First Team All-Conference and All-Region. The native Canadian posted a .356 average with nine homers and 57 RBIs in his 2022 season.
Rome Shubert made First Team All-Region and All Conference as well from the mound.
The Sam Houston State commit gave batters a hard time throughout the season going 10-1 with a 1.81 ERA with 75 strikeouts.
Casey Sunseri made his lasting legacy with the Pioneers before heading to Waco to play for Baylor with a Second Team All-Region and First Team All-Conference nod.
Sunseri finished batting .370 with six homers and 36 RBIs.
The Pioneers’ bullpen also earned a pair to First and Second Team All-Conference.
AJ Kostic made the first team with a 3.92 ERA with 37 Ks.
LSU Shreveport commit Danny Dial posted a 3.99 earned run average with 27 strikeouts in 29.1 innings of work out of the bullpen for a second team nomination.
Ethan Campos joined Dial with a 3.89 ERA and 44 strikeouts.
Outfielder Hunter Smith used his accuracy and speed to earn Second Team All-Conference with a .317 batting average and 22 stolen bases.
Second Team All-Region and All-Conference also featured outfielder Will Lee who finished hitting .330 and 47 RBIs.
The Pioneers finished the regular season at 35-20 and conference at 23-12. The 2022 season was one win short of the college’s single season win record of 36, set in 2004.
