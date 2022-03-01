 Skip to main content
High school softball

6 schools to host 2022 LCISD Softball Tournament

Locked in

HS Softball; Terry Rangers vs Lamar Mustangs; Mustang Field; Rosenberg, Texas; April 16, 2021. Copyright Taormina Photography.

For the first time in Lamar Consolidated ISD history, all six high school campuses will host a single athletics tournament. The 2022 LCISD softball tournament will feature Foster, Fulshear, George Ranch, Lamar Consolidated, Terry and Randle along with Needville, East Bernard, Fort Bend Austin, Cibolo Steele, Sweeny, Alief Elsik,  Sealy, Columbia and Aldine Davis along with a handful of LCISD junior varsity programs. 

The tournament action will start on Thursday and complete on Saturday. Only Foster, George Ranch and Fulshear host on Friday. 

The tournament will include the 20-6A co-champions George Ranch, District 24-5A champions Foster, District 25-4A co-champions Needville, Columbia and Sweeny, District 18-6A champion Bellaire and the District 24-3A champion East Bernard. 

The following are the LCISD softball tournament schedule separated by the hosting campuses: 

2022 Lamar Consolidated ISD Softball Tournament

Foster

Thursday, Mar. 3

12:30 p.m. — Foster vs. Cibolo Steele

2:30 p.m. — Cibolo Steele vs. Sweeny

4:30 pm. — Foster vs. Sweeny

Friday, Mar. 4

9 a.m. — Terry vs. Elsik

11 a.m. — Foster vs. Sealy

1 p.m. — Sealy vs. Elsik

Saturday, Mar. 5

10 a.m. — Foster vs. Bellaire

Noon ­— Foster vs. Columbia

2 p.m. — Columbia vs. East Bernard

George Ranch

Thursday, Mar. 3

12:30 p.m. — George Ranch vs. Sealy

2:30 p.m. — Sealy vs. Needville

4:30 pm. — George Ranch vs. Needville

Friday, Mar. 4

9 a.m. — George Ranch vs. East Bernard

11 a.m. — East Bernard vs. Cibolo Steele

1 p.m. — George Ranch vs. Cibolo Steele

Saturday, Mar. 5

10 a.m. — George Ranch vs. Sweeny

Noon ­— Fort Bend Austin vs. Sweeny

2 p.m. — George Ranch vs. Fort Bend Austin

Lamar Consolidated

Thursday, Mar. 3

12:30 p.m. — Lamar Consolidated vs. Clements

2:30 p.m. — Clements vs. Elsik

4:30 pm. — Lamar Consolidated vs. Elsik

Saturday, Mar. 5

10 a.m. — Lamar Consolidated vs. East Bernard

Noon ­— Lamar Consolidated vs. Sealy

2 p.m. — Bellaire vs. Sealy

Terry

Thursday, Mar. 3

12:30 p.m. — Terry vs. Columbia

2:30 p.m. — Bellaire vs. Columbia

4:30 pm. — Terry vs. Bellaire

Saturday, Mar. 5

10 a.m. — Terry vs. Clements

Noon ­— Clements vs. Davis

2 p.m. — Terry vs. Davis

Fulshear

Thursday, Mar. 3

12:30 p.m. — Fulshear vs. East Bernard

2:30 p.m. — East Bernard vs. Fort Bend Austin

4:30 pm. — Fulshear vs. Fort Bend Austin

Friday, Mar. 4

9 a.m. — Fulshear vs. Bellaire

11 a.m. — Lamar Consolidated vs. Bellaire

1 p.m. — Randle vs. Fulshear JV

Saturday, Mar. 5

10 a.m. — Fulshear vs. Cibolo Steele

Noon ­— Cibolo Steele vs. Needville

2 p.m. — Fulshear vs. Needville

Randle

Thursday, Mar. 3

12:30 p.m. — Randle vs. Aldine Davis

2:30 p.m. — Aldine Davis vs. George Ranch JV

4:30 pm. — Randle vs. George Ranch JV

Saturday, Mar. 5

10 a.m. — Randle vs. Alief Elsik

Noon ­— Alief Elsik vs. Foster JV

2 p.m. — Randle vs. Foster JV

