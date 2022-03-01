6 schools to host 2022 LCISD Softball Tournament

HS Softball; Terry Rangers vs Lamar Mustangs; Mustang Field; Rosenberg, Texas; April 16, 2021. Copyright Taormina Photography.
For the first time in Lamar Consolidated ISD history, all six high school campuses will host a single athletics tournament. The 2022 LCISD softball tournament will feature Foster, Fulshear, George Ranch, Lamar Consolidated, Terry and Randle along with Needville, East Bernard, Fort Bend Austin, Cibolo Steele, Sweeny, Alief Elsik, Sealy, Columbia and Aldine Davis along with a handful of LCISD junior varsity programs.
The tournament action will start on Thursday and complete on Saturday. Only Foster, George Ranch and Fulshear host on Friday.
The tournament will include the 20-6A co-champions George Ranch, District 24-5A champions Foster, District 25-4A co-champions Needville, Columbia and Sweeny, District 18-6A champion Bellaire and the District 24-3A champion East Bernard.
The following are the LCISD softball tournament schedule separated by the hosting campuses:
2022 Lamar Consolidated ISD Softball Tournament
Foster
Thursday, Mar. 3
12:30 p.m. — Foster vs. Cibolo Steele
2:30 p.m. — Cibolo Steele vs. Sweeny
4:30 pm. — Foster vs. Sweeny
Friday, Mar. 4
9 a.m. — Terry vs. Elsik
11 a.m. — Foster vs. Sealy
1 p.m. — Sealy vs. Elsik
Saturday, Mar. 5
10 a.m. — Foster vs. Bellaire
Noon — Foster vs. Columbia
2 p.m. — Columbia vs. East Bernard
George Ranch
Thursday, Mar. 3
12:30 p.m. — George Ranch vs. Sealy
2:30 p.m. — Sealy vs. Needville
4:30 pm. — George Ranch vs. Needville
Friday, Mar. 4
9 a.m. — George Ranch vs. East Bernard
11 a.m. — East Bernard vs. Cibolo Steele
1 p.m. — George Ranch vs. Cibolo Steele
Saturday, Mar. 5
10 a.m. — George Ranch vs. Sweeny
Noon — Fort Bend Austin vs. Sweeny
2 p.m. — George Ranch vs. Fort Bend Austin
Lamar Consolidated
Thursday, Mar. 3
12:30 p.m. — Lamar Consolidated vs. Clements
2:30 p.m. — Clements vs. Elsik
4:30 pm. — Lamar Consolidated vs. Elsik
Saturday, Mar. 5
10 a.m. — Lamar Consolidated vs. East Bernard
Noon — Lamar Consolidated vs. Sealy
2 p.m. — Bellaire vs. Sealy
Terry
Thursday, Mar. 3
12:30 p.m. — Terry vs. Columbia
2:30 p.m. — Bellaire vs. Columbia
4:30 pm. — Terry vs. Bellaire
Saturday, Mar. 5
10 a.m. — Terry vs. Clements
Noon — Clements vs. Davis
2 p.m. — Terry vs. Davis
Fulshear
Thursday, Mar. 3
12:30 p.m. — Fulshear vs. East Bernard
2:30 p.m. — East Bernard vs. Fort Bend Austin
4:30 pm. — Fulshear vs. Fort Bend Austin
Friday, Mar. 4
9 a.m. — Fulshear vs. Bellaire
11 a.m. — Lamar Consolidated vs. Bellaire
1 p.m. — Randle vs. Fulshear JV
Saturday, Mar. 5
10 a.m. — Fulshear vs. Cibolo Steele
Noon — Cibolo Steele vs. Needville
2 p.m. — Fulshear vs. Needville
Randle
Thursday, Mar. 3
12:30 p.m. — Randle vs. Aldine Davis
2:30 p.m. — Aldine Davis vs. George Ranch JV
4:30 pm. — Randle vs. George Ranch JV
Saturday, Mar. 5
10 a.m. — Randle vs. Alief Elsik
Noon — Alief Elsik vs. Foster JV
2 p.m. — Randle vs. Foster JV
