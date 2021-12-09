6 area programs advance to FBISD Tournament gold bracket

The first day of the 2021 Fort Bend ISD Boys Basketball Tournament is over, and pool play has been completed. Six different Fort Bend programs remain in the hunt for the overall championship including Bush, Clements, Elkins, Hightower, Ridge Point and Travis.
Elkins grabbed the top seed in Pool A, with the Knights beating Columbia 94-26 and Klein Cain 75-51. Cain was able to get a ticket to the silver bracket with a win over Columbia, 82-33.
In Pool B, Houston Booker T. Washington advanced to the gold bracket with wins over Willowridge 84-30 and Dulles 70-63. The Vikings rebounded with a 74-44 win over Willowridge to get to the silver bracket.
In Pool C, Hightower took down Houston Lamar 55-53 and Austin 84-43 to move to the gold bracket. The Bulldogs beat Houston Lamar, 48-36, to advance to the silver bracket.
Travis moved to the top bracket in Pool D with wins over Nimitz 60-42 and Kempner 53-36. Nimitz edged out Kempner 59-51.
Manvel topped the lone pool in Pool E that did not include a Fort Bend ISD team. The Mavericks beat Northside 81-31 and New Caney 55-27. Northside beat New Caney 55-49.
Bush joined the gold-bracket action in Pool F after beating Terry 65-50 and La Marque 56-37. La Marque beat Terry 69-66 to advance to the silver bracket.
In Pool G, Ridge Point Panthers topped Marshall 72-59 and Houston Memorial 39-36 to move to the gold bracket. The Buffalos took down Memorial 61-44.
In Pool H, Clements topped pool play with wins over Stafford 65-37 and Killen 69-36. Stafford took second place with a 71-57 win over Killen.
2021 Balfour Fort Bend ISD Varsity Basketball Tournament
Friday, Dec. 10
Gold division bracket
Hopson Field House
9 a.m. - Clements vs. Ridge Point
10:30 a.m. - Bush vs. Manvel
Noon - Hightower vs. Travis
1:30 p.m. - Elkins vs. Booker T. Washington
3 p.m. - Bush-Manvel loser vs. Ridge Point-Clements loser
4:30 p.m. - Bush-Manvel winner vs. Ridge Point-Clements winner
6 p.m. - Elkins-Washington loser vs. Hightower-Travis loser
7:30 p.m. - Elkins-Washington winner vs. Hightower-Travis winner
Silver division bracket
Bush High School
9 a.m. - Marshall vs. Stafford
10:30 a.m. - Northside vs. La Marque
Noon - Austin vs. Nimitz
1:30 p.m. - Klein Cain vs. Dulles
3 p.m. - Northside-La Marque loser vs. Marshall-Stafford loser
4:30 p.m. - Northside-La Marque winner vs. Marshall-Stafford winner
6 p.m. - Klein Cain-Dulles loser vs. Austin-Nimitz loser
7:30 p.m. - Klein Cain-Dulles winner vs. Austin-Nimitz winner
Bronze division bracket
Dulles High School
3 p.m. - Killeen vs. Houston Memorial
4:30 p.m. - New Caney vs. Terry
6 p.m. - Houston Lamar vs. Kempner
7:30 p.m. p.m. - Columbia vs. Willowridge
Saturday, December 11
Gold bracket division
Hopson Fieldhouse
Noon - Gold consolation finals
4:30 p.m - Third-place game
6 p.m. - Gold division championship
Silver bracket division
Bush High School
Noon - Silver consolation finals
3 p.m - Silver division championship
Bronze division bracket
Hopson Fieldhouse
10:30 a.m. - New Caney-Terry loser vs. Killeen-Memorial loser
9 a.m. - New Caney-Terry winner vs. Killeen-Memorial winner
1:30 p.m. - Bronze division bracket championship
Bush High School
10:30 a.m. - Columbia-Willowridge loser vs. Lamar-Kempner loser
9 a.m. - Columbia-Willowridge winner vs. Lamar-Kempner winner
1:30 p.m. - Bronze consolation finals
