Snow on its way to Needville

The city of Needville and the Needville Chamber of Commerce will host the 27th annual Needville Country Christmas from 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at 9022 Main St. Activities include Christmas tree lighting, arts and crafts, live music, dance performances, a proclamation from Mayor Sandra Dorr, food vendors, entertainment, shopper raffle and the always popular snow slide. Santa will be available at Lillie Kay’s Boutique and a drop box will be located next to the main stage for children to drop off their letters to Santa. A free event for the entire family. For more information, contact Cindy Valchar at 713-591-3551.
