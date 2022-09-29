Kinley Shook, Kim Clayton, Donna Franks and Faith Webb earned the most in payouts at the 2022 Fort Bend County barrel races over the past four days.
Here are the results of the daily races and those riders who earned payouts (names-times):
Day 1 — 1) Kinley Shook, 15.925 seconds; 2) Jacey Maples, 16.072; 3) Sioux Smith, 16.127; and 4) Lauren Davang, 16.247.
Day 2 — 1) Kim Clayton, 16.454;2) Kallyn Davang, 16.467; 3) Ava Lucas, 16.619; and 4) Sioux Smith, 16.725.
Day 3 — 1) Donna Franks, 16.993; 2) Cassidy Sherill, 17.071; 3) Makala Lehrmann, 17.130; and 4) Stevi Erickson, 17.153.
Day 4 — 1) Faith Webb, 17.987; 2) Suzanne Hall, 18.108; 3) Jody Johnston, 18.127; and 4) Keela Ochoa, 18,163.
