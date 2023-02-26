FULSHEAR — It’s been quite the season for the Chargers on the hardwood.
Both the Fulshear boys and girls basketball teams have advanced in the 5A playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season, with both programs hungry for more postseason success.
“It’s nice to finally see both of our programs succeeding and making history on both sides,” Lady Chargers’ coach D’Shanna Brown said. “Coach Cunningham started something special on our boys’ side and now his staff has continued to do a good job. I’m happy for them.
“I hope to continue building on what we’ve been able to accomplish this far.”
The Charger boys underwent their best regular season in program history in 2022 with 12-2 record in District 20-5A.
The season has not been without its fair share of turmoil as original head coach Jeremy Cunningham was dismissed on Jan. 21.
Regardless, Interim Head Coach Emmanuel Grady has done a nice job steadying the ship toward the Chargers’ first postseason appearance since the 2019-20 season.
Fulshear had been 9-23 in district play the prior two seasons.
The Charger turnaround ignited the fanbase with a season-high 18 wins this year.
Fulshear is led by a balanced roster of young and old.
Senior Dylan Garner and Zach Nicholson provide interior dominance and outside shooting while younger players like sophomore Toby Princewill stands out as the lead rebounder.
Fulshear secured a playoff win against Sharpstown on Tuesday, 66-51, before entering its area round matchup with Port Arthur Memorial on Friday.
The contest went final after this issue went to print.
A win would advance the Chargers past the second round for the first time in program history.
“We wanted to leave a legacy,” Grady said.
The Lady Chargers advanced to the 5A Regional Semifinal at the Merrell Center in Katy with a trio of wins over Wisdom, Friendswood and La Porte. The postseason run follows a regular season that saw Fulshear run the table with a 14-0 mark in district play.
Fulshear’s game Friday night against Pflugerville, which went final after this issue went to print, is the program’s first-ever appearance in the state sweet sixteen. The team came into the contest with a postseason point differential of +120 and on a 15-game winning streak.
Brown said she hopes the success the basketball programs have had at the school can help shine a light on the success of other teams and extracurricular programs on campus.
“We have great teams and other extracurricular activities on campus that do not get the recognition they deserve,” Brown said. “Hopefully with all of the recent success we’ve had on campus from all sports and extracurricular programs, we can see a change and get more support.”
The Lady Chargers, who fell last year in the regional quarterfinal, are in uncharted waters for the program which each new step they take. For the players, the focus remains in doing their jobs.
“It’s great,” junior Jada Morgan said of the team’s success. “I have an amazing team full of girls who want to work just as hard as me. I feel like we all do our parts and we put it all together and we’ll win every game.”
Fulshear’s run means a lot to the program’s seniors, who are trying to make the most out of their final run at a state championship.
“We have four seniors, man, we want to take it all the way,” senior Ese Ogbevire said. “We don’t want our next game to be our last game.”
