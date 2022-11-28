Wharton County Junior College’s Choir and Drama Department will share the stage for the upcoming production, “A World War II Radio Christmas.” Student actors and singers will combine talents to portray of an old-fashioned radio broadcast, set in the 1940s near the close of World War II.
Scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Horton Foote Theatre in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus, “A World War II Radio Christmas” is free and open to the public.
WCJC Drama Instructor Greg McLarty said the show provides students with an interesting look into a bygone era, one where the prime mode of entertainment was the radio.
“It’s interesting to teach the kids how to do this sort of broadcast,” McLarty said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
The set mimics the inside of a radio station, complete with “on the air” and “applause” signs and old-time special effects devices. The actors will read their parts into microphones, interrupted from time to time by product “advertisements.”
Choir members will provide the music, focusing on 1940s-era selections like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Accentuate the Positive” and “White Christmas.”
Choir Director Karl Paoletti said Christmas carols will also be included.
“The audience is invited to sing along with us,” he said.
The night of the performance, a box for the Blue Santa Toy Drive will be set up in the theatre hallway for the collection of toys. A collaborative effort of the Wharton Police Department and American Legion Post 87, the toy drive provides presents for area children each year. The WCJC Library, WCJC’s TRiO program and the WCJC Fine Arts Department are partnering together to collect as many toys as possible for the drive. Anyone wishing to donate should bring a new, unwrapped toy to the performance and place it in the container.
