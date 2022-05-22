Wharton County Junior College’s baseball and volleyball programs will host summer camps this June to help area youth brush up on their athletic skills.
The Pioneers Volleyball Camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon June 6-8 at the Gene Bahnsen Gymnasium on the Wharton campus. The camp is open to students in fourth through sixth grades. The camp will provide participants with various aspects of the game, including setting, digging, hitting, passing and serving. Cost is $75 for pre-registration (before June 2) and $80 for walk-ups. A T-shirt is included in the fee. WCJC Volleyball Coach Brianna Janecka and WCJC volleyball players will host the camp.
The Pioneers Baseball Camp is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon June 20-22 at Corbett Park on the Wharton campus. The camp is open to youth ages seven through 14. The camp will cover aspects of baseball including fielding, catching, base running, hitting and throwing. Cost is $75 for pre-registration (before June 16) and $80 the day of the camp. A T-shirt will be provided for each registered participant. WCJC Baseball Coach Trey Porras and his staff, accompanied by WCJC baseball players, will host the camp.
More information can be found on the baseball and volleyball web pages on the WCJC website, wcjc.edu.
